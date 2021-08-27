These Are the Best Sectional Sleeper Sofas

You have your sectional sofas, and you have your sleeper sofas, but when you combine the two, it's essentially the coziest piece of furniture you can have in your living room. Not only do sectional sleeper sofas provide additional seating, but they also tend to have a hidden mattress or reclining back, perfect for any overnight guests. Whether you're on the hunt for a chaise sleeper for small spaces or a midcentury modern sofa, check out 14 of the best sectional sleeper sofas, below.

The Catalina by Apt2B is a comfortable sleeper sofa your guests won't mind crashing on. Underneath its cozy cushions is a queen-size mattress perfect for not just one, but two guests. Plus, this style is completely customizable, so you can choose your favorite fabric color, leg finish, and mattress type.

This midcentury-style couch is one of the best sleeper sofas you can buy on Amazon. Not only is it more affordable than others on the market, but it's also compact and ideal for small apartments.

Transform your living room into a guest bedroom in a matter of minutes with the IKEA Friheten. This three-seater also comes with storage to keep your extra belongings or bedding out of sight.

Add a touch of style to your living room with this velvet reversible sleeper sofa. Bonus points if you can't decide between a left-facing or right-facing chaise since you can set it up on either side of the futon.

The South Shore sleeper sectional sofa from The Home Depot is a simple yet functional design that features convenient, hidden storage in the chaise.

Here's another space saver for small apartments. This sectional sleeper from Wayfair has faux leather upholstery and a stunning channel tufted back so your guests can sleep in style.

Article's Soma midcentury modern sectional sleeper is equipped with a luxe memory foam mattress that'll help your guests fall sound asleep. There's also a storage chaise to keep extra bedding, pillows, and more.

Interior Define offers fully customizable living room furniture, including its Charly design. With over 100 color options and fabric designs, you can create the sectional sleeper sofa of your dreams. It has wide and deep seats as well as lumbar throw pillows.

Unlike other sectional sleeper sofas, this option from Crate and Barrel has a bi-fold innerspring mattress and an additional air mattress for an extra comfortable, inflatable layer.

The Copper Grove sectional sleeper sofa is beyond perfect for movie nights. With adjustable headrests, a pull-out bed, an ottoman with storage, and two stools, you have everything you need to make the most of your living space.

West Elm's modern, modular sectional sleeper sofa features super soft cushions and a queen-size gel mattress that cools and contours to your body. You or your guests can also get extra cozy with the additional lumbar and throw pillows included.

Forget sofas that inconveniently cover wall outlets. This sectional sleeper sofa by Serta has USB ports and AC outlets so you can stay connected as you lounge.

This neutral chaise sleeper will blend perfectly into any space. Plus, it features a cozy, pull-out memory foam mattress.

If you're on TikTok, this sectional sleeper sofa probably looks familiar. After going viral, this cozy sofa became a staple in many homes because of its modern design, extra storage, and pull-out sleeper mattress.