The Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500

Whether you're crashing, snuggling, snoozing, or catching some zzzs, a great night of sleep is essential when you're looking to feel your best. Having extra bedrooms is awesome, but it's not always practical (especially for small space lovers). By investing in a sleeper sofa, you can convert your main couch into a cozy bed. Enjoy a change of scenery, make guests feel at home, and accommodate family members who drop-in, without compromising on how much furniture is in your house.

And even better? You can do it for less than $500. Here are our favorite sleeper sofas that won't break the bank.

Small space? No problem. You can still benefit from the added functionality of a sleeper sofa with this sleek piece. Ideal for a modern living room as it'll go with any decor.

Small space? No problem. The Friheten sleeper sofa has you covered. With easy assembly and built-in storage, you can enhance your living room and your guest's experience.

This little gem makes sleepovers a breeze. By lifting the cushions and rolling the "bed" out fully, you can get comfy then make the room go back to normal when dawn rolls around.

This well-designed loveseat is ready for all of your sleeping needs. It goes from couch to bed in a matter of minutes. Plus, the sleek design looks awesome in even the smallest of spaces.

This tufted sleeper sofa looks like plushy-goodness at first glance. With comfy upholstery and an easy-to-navigate design, you can easily make surprise overnight guests extra comfortable.

Soft upholstery, easy storage, and a quick bed conversion ... this sofa has it all. You can rock your living room aesthetic goals while embracing function.

With a retro feel and stylish silhouette, this sleeper sofa looks like a design magazine-approved couch. It's perfect for small spaces with an eco-chic vibe. Just look at those comfy, plush seat cushions.

This little sofa adds charm and character to any space. With a funky design and easy roll-out, you don't have to sacrifice style to get your eight hours.

If a statement sofa is your thing, you just met your new best friend. With a regal look and rich blue hue, this sleeper sofa will amaze anyone who's lucky enough to be spending the night at your place.