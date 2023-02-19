7 Cozy Amazon Loveseats That Were Made For Small Spaces

A sofa can easily be one of the largest purchases in any home or apartment. But when you're outfitting a tiny space, it's all about impressing on a much smaller scale and learning how to say and do more with less. That's where loveseat sofas come in.

Perfect for one or two (or three if you ‌really‌ squeeze), loveseats are the ultimate seating solution for small and tight spaces. Whether you have a studio apartment or an awkwardly shaped living room, they can help you maximize what you're working with in the most functional way possible. Depending on which one you pick, they can also offer additional sleeping space for guests. Shopping for one now? Check out our favorite loveseats on Amazon.

Best Overall Loveseat

Sure, small spaces can be a challenge to furnish. But this loveseat, our pick for best overall, makes it feel like you can do it without cutting any corners. It's spacious at 65 inches wide and features a thick, spring foam cushion to support anyone who sits down. Trust us — you won't regret adding it to your living room.

Best Budget Loveseat

With an under-$300 price tag, this charming loveseat sofa wins our vote for the best budget loveseat. It's upholstered in a vibrant orange to give even the smallest living rooms or studio apartments a burst of bold, vibrant color.

Best Modern Loveseat

If you're curating a more modern aesthetic in your home, this loveseat from Novogratz is certainly worth considering. Its splayed metal legs add an industrial vibe, while its angular armrests feel undeniably futuristic. But the best part? They fold down to turn the loveseat into an instant chaise lounge or even a sleeper sofa bed.

Best Midcentury Modern Loveseat

A tufted cushion and tapered wood legs give this two-seater sofa an instant midcentury modern feel. At under $330, it offers faux leather upholstery; comfortable cushions; and thin, space-saving armrests. Best of all, the dark brown color is simple to pair with coordinating decor.

Best Sleeper Loveseat

Overnight guests in a small space? Yep, it's possible thanks to this top-rated convertible loveseat. At 55.5 inches wide, this two-seater sofa is perfect for tiny apartments or home offices. When bedtime rolls around, it pulls out into a sleeper sofa. Oh, and did we mention it also includes USB charging ports and storage pockets?

Best Velvet Loveseat

Sit back, relax, and get extra comfy on this plush velvet loveseat from Container Furniture Direct. It's perfect for a living room or bedroom and offers a polished and luxurious look thanks to its black velvet upholstery and minimal legs.

Best Leather Loveseat

Ready to invest in a genuine leather loveseat? Look no further than this one from Rivet, which comes in a variety of stunning supple leather hues. The simple silhouette pairs well with nearly everything — a perfect choice if you need additional seating in a large living room.

