16 Sleeper Loveseats That Make the Most of Your Small Space

No matter how large or small the house, there's always a desire to make the most of your square footage. Two perfect space-saving solutions? Sleeper sofas and loveseats. The former essentially adds another guest room to your home and the latter creates a comfortable place to lounge even when the dimensions aren't conducive to a full-blown couch. Put the two together and you have the ultimate efficient piece of furniture. So without further ado, we're proud to present you with the best sleeper loveseats on the market.

Green velvet sofas took the design world by storm, and their popularity is not dying down. This couch from Wayfair features a hearty hardwood frame and tapered metal legs and is sold in a variety of vibrant, pastel, and neutral colors.

Apt2B is a go-to spot for high-quality couches. The selection is huge and each model is incredibly customizable.

West Elm's Chair and a Half is sleek yet plush and compact yet cozy. To say we are fans is an understatement.

Perfect for dorm rooms, small living rooms, and offices alike, this velvet couch from Urban Outfitters is sold in four equally stunning colors: green, sky blue, rust orange, and the rich taupe pictured above.

This petite and elegant loveseat features a memory foam mattress and streamlined seat and back cushions.

Walmart comes in clutch with this highly rated sofa at a very happy price point. It features button-tufted back cushions, dark espresso wood legs, two outlets, and two USB ports.

Both refined and relaxed, this small sleeper from Anthro is a living room staple that'll last for years and years to come. Select from a wide variety of upholstery colors and materials.

With a hand-built wood frame, hand-finished upholstery, and comfortable cushions and mattress, the Henry Sleeper is absolutely worth the price tag.

Luxe life awaits you with this queen-size sleeper that's upholstered in either genuine top-grain leather or faux leather.

This traditional sofa from Joss & Main will never go out of style.

This unique take on your classic sleeper includes armrests that fold down to go from loveseat to futon in mere seconds.

This similarly innovative futon can transform into five different positions for all your sitting, lounging, and sleeping needs.

Boasting an impressive 4.7/5 stars and nearly 250 reviews, this ultra-affordable Better Homes and Gardens linen loveseat is a great example of what makes Walmart's sofa inventory so epic.

From its armless silhouette and tufted upholstery to its natural wooden legs and soft, heathered gray fabric, we love everything about this Wayfair find.

Comfort meets style with this winner from Novogratz.

Get the look of West Elm at a Wayfair price point when you shop this small-scale sleeper, perfect for even the tiniest of spaces.