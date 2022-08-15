16 Sleeper Loveseats That Make the Most of Your Small Space

By Erin Lassner August 15, 2022
No matter how large or small the house, there's always a desire to make the most of your square footage. Two perfect space-saving solutions? Sleeper sofas and loveseats. The former essentially adds another guest room to your home and the latter creates a comfortable place to lounge even when the dimensions aren't conducive to a full-blown couch. Put the two together and you have the ultimate efficient piece of furniture. So without further ado, we're proud to present you with the best sleeper loveseats on the market.

1. Mercer41 Aekjot 68.5'' Velvet Sleeper, $449.99

Green velvet sofas took the design world by storm, and their popularity is not dying down. This couch from Wayfair features a hearty hardwood frame and tapered metal legs and is sold in a variety of vibrant, pastel, and neutral colors.

2. Apt2B Harper 62" Twin Size Sleeper Sofa, $2,748

Apt2B is a go-to spot for high-quality couches. The selection is huge and each model is incredibly customizable.

3. West Elm 56" Urban Chair and a Half Twin Sleeper, $1,599-$1,899

West Elm's Chair and a Half is sleek yet plush and compact yet cozy. To say we are fans is an understatement.

4. Urban Outfitters Natalie 56" Velvet 2-Seat Sleeper Sofa, $599

Perfect for dorm rooms, small living rooms, and offices alike, this velvet couch from Urban Outfitters is sold in four equally stunning colors: green, sky blue, rust orange, and the rich taupe pictured above.

5. Pottery Barn Luna 55" Twin Sleeper Sofa With Memory Foam Mattress, $1,199-$2,599

This petite and elegant loveseat features a memory foam mattress and streamlined seat and back cushions.

6. Lifestyle Solutions Anton 54.3" Convertible Loveseat, $405.98

Walmart comes in clutch with this highly rated sofa at a very happy price point. It features button-tufted back cushions, dark espresso wood legs, two outlets, and two USB ports.

7. Anthropologie Katina 58" Sleeper Chair, starting at $1,798

Both refined and relaxed, this small sleeper from Anthro is a living room staple that'll last for years and years to come. Select from a wide variety of upholstery colors and materials.

8. West Elm Henry 61" Sleeper Sofa, $1,499

With a hand-built wood frame, hand-finished upholstery, and comfortable cushions and mattress, the Henry Sleeper is absolutely worth the price tag.

9. West Elm Harris 74" Leather Queen Sleeper Sofa, $3,439-$4,499

Luxe life awaits you with this queen-size sleeper that's upholstered in either genuine top-grain leather or faux leather.

10. Joss & Main Godwin 69'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa, $1,400

This traditional sofa from Joss & Main will never go out of style.

11. Novogratz Leyla Loveseat, $253.23

This unique take on your classic sleeper includes armrests that fold down to go from loveseat to futon in mere seconds.

12. Baysitone 56.5" Convertible Futon, $399.99

This similarly innovative futon can transform into five different positions for all your sitting, lounging, and sleeping needs.

13. Better Homes and Gardens Porter 54" Loveseat Sleeper Sofa, $368.10

Boasting an impressive 4.7/5 stars and nearly 250 reviews, this ultra-affordable Better Homes and Gardens linen loveseat is a great example of what makes Walmart's sofa inventory so epic.

14. Latitude Run Zukowski Twin 55'' Tufted Back Convertible Sofa, $499.99

From its armless silhouette and tufted upholstery to its natural wooden legs and soft, heathered gray fabric, we love everything about this Wayfair find.

15. Novogratz Brittany Loveseat With Memory Foam Twin Mattress, $427.50

Comfort meets style with this winner from Novogratz.

16. Zipcode Design Sabine 43.31'' Armless Sofa Bed, $355.99

Get the look of West Elm at a Wayfair price point when you shop this small-scale sleeper, perfect for even the tiniest of spaces.

