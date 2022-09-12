18 Guest-Ready Apt2B Furniture Upgrades You’ll Be Glad You Bought Before the Holidays

We love a brand that offers high-quality furniture and decor, and it's safe to say that Apt2B is one of them. With a collection of modern designs for your living room, dining room, bedroom, and more, there's no shortage of picks that will instantly elevate your space.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

"Our name may suggest that we only do apartment furniture, and while yes, we do have an awesome selection of made-to-order upholstery pieces specifically sized for the smaller footprint of apartment living, what we truly specialize in is modern living solutions," Arlyn Hernandez, director of brand marketing and content at Apt2B, says.

Advertisement

Apt2B is stocked with everything from bed frames to desks, but when it comes to the top-selling categories, sofas and sectionals are at the top of customers' wishlists, according to Hernandez. And with the option to customize many with up to 80+ fabric options and two-to-three week turnaround times, we can easily see why.

There are plenty of bestsellers that remain consistent throughout the year, but during the late fall and early summer, there's an uptick in guest-ready pieces — like dining furniture, sleeper sofas, and sleeper sectionals — to prep homes for hosting throughout the holiday season.

Advertisement

"There's always a noticeable scramble to get your home ready before family arrives to stay later on in the year," Hernandez says.

Whether you're looking for sleek sleeper sofas for overnight guests, larger dining tables for hosting, or new pieces to update your guest room, these are the best furniture and decor pieces at Apt2B that are worth the investment.

Advertisement

The Best Furniture at Apt2B

This deep-seat sofa is perfect for movie nights and lounging and doesn't sacrifice comfort for style with its contemporary design.

Advertisement

If you live in an apartment or small home, this compact sleeper sofa is a must.

Advertisement

Tucked away in this modern and minimalist sofa is a luxe, queen-size memory foam mattress that your overnight guests will thank you for.

Advertisement

If you like to switch up your design, opt for this sofa with a reversible chaise ottoman that can be used on either side.

Advertisement

With a fluted design and bronze finish accents, this dresser will instantly upgrade any bedroom.

Tailor this midcentury modern-style sofa to your liking with over 35 fabrics, including luxe velvet and easy-to-clean options.

The three-piece Monroe sectional will make a statement in any living room with its effortlessly cool retro design.

Take your living room seating to a new level of comfort with this multifunctional sleeper sofa.

This cozy sofa is perfectly plush with down accent pillows to match.

This midcentury modern table will give your dining room a classic vintage-inspired edge.

Don't be fooled by this modern design. This leather sectional is as comfy as it is stylish.

Available in green and white, this nightstand adds a touch of glam to your bedroom with a chic design and gold accents.

Love a modern and modular design? Try this sectional sofa made with natural Italian leather, a low profile, and plush foam seats.

Kick back and relax in style with this channel tufted leather sofa, complete with powered footrests.

Tufted seats and top-grain leather upholstery make this sectional design forward and durable.

With tapered legs and clean lines, this media stand is the definition of classic midcentury modern design.

Made from Sengon Tekik wood, this high-quality bed frame would be a great addition to any interior design style, including midcentury modern, coastal, farmhouse, or boho.

This classic design with a white lacquer finish seats up to six people and is perfect for hosting dinners all year round.