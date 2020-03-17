13 Sleeper Sofas That Are Actually Comfortable and Stylish

Whether your friends are crashing for the night, you're hosting family long term, or you just need a new place to stretch out and sleep, a sleeper sofa is ideal as long as it's comfortable. A good pull-out should surely one up an average air mattress, but there's always a chance that it's ​won't​ be enjoyable to sleep (or even sit!) on. Luckily, all of the couches listed below are über-comfortable without sacrificing any style points.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Wayfair's private label crushes it again with this sleek, three-seater pull-out sofa. With over 70 fabric options, there's a perfect find for minimalists, maximalists, and everyone in between. This model features gently flared arms, thick foam seat and back cushions, and two coordinating toss pillows.

The contemporary, angular silhouette of this sectional sofa will add a modern splash of luxury to any space. The best part is that the fabric on the throw pillows and the body of the sofa don't have to be the same. Mix and match between 58 sofa materials and 101 pillow choices for thousands of personalized looks. Plus, throw all your extra blankets in the storage ottoman while they're not in use.

This sleeper sofa oozes class to the max. Featuring deep tufted upholstery, rolled arms, and a wood frame, Pottery Barn's chesterfield goes from formal to relaxed at a moment's notice. Enjoy the added comfort and coolness of a moisture-wicking queen-sized foam mattress.

Advertisement

Rich fabric, plush cushions, and bonus throw pillows come together to create one of the most beautiful pull-out sofas on the list. This made-to-order piece of furniture can be crafted in velvet, Belgian linen, Montauk performance linen, and crosshatch weave. We are swooning over this breathtaking velvet tone.

Working with a small space, but still looking for a place for overnight guests to rest? Here's your answer. This crazy-affordable loveseat comes in black and deep chocolate faux leather and is flooded with five-star reviews.

This beauty comes with not one ... not two .... but ​three​ throw pillows. It's also just about the most comfortable thing ever. Sit back on down and feather-filled pillows or spend the night on a queen size innerspring mattress. Simple, solid, and versatile.

Advertisement

Coming in at a pretty friendly price point, this convertible sofa boasts a tufted back, tapered feet, and memory foam mattress. If you're looking for a couch that comfortably fits two and converts in a breeze, this is for you.

This queen sleeper sofa is one of the more stylish models you'll find on the market. It has a high back and arms, and comes in 61 color options and three leg finishes. Plus, you can customize your mattress with memory foam or the "deluxe innerspring." If you aren't sold on this model, Apt2B has tons of great sleeper styles — another favorite is the Harper.

As is, the Shelter Sleeper Sofa is more on the firm side, but still ultra cozy. And folded out, it reveals a mattress equipped with two layers, including high-density foam and a gel-infused memory foam top.

Advertisement

Interior Define knows a thing or two about crafting an exceptional sofa. By far the most customizable on the list, you can personalize the fabric, piping color, chaise length, seat cushion fill, mattress type, and more. This marigold performance velvet is everything.

Apt2B's Bannister Size Sleeper Sofa is perfect for small apartments. This design features plush cushions and, when folded out, a customizable twin-size mattress.

This ribbed tufted sofa pulls out to a memory foam mattress "designed to contour your body and distribute weight evenly." If you have a smaller space, this comfortable sleeper sofa also comes in twin sizes.

Advertisement

It can be tough to find a high-end leather sofa with a pull-out sleeper, but unsurprisingly, West Elm has pulled through for us. Select from various shades of slightly buffed weston leather, ultra smooth saddle leather, matte ludlow leather, and even vegan leather.