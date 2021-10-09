There's something to be said about having an extra sleeping spot in the house, but sometimes having an entire extra bedroom isn't feasible due to space — and that's where the trusty sleeper sofa comes in. But if this is the main sofa in your living space, you also want it to fulfill your aesthetic dreams and wishes. Enter the leather sectional sleeper sofa: It's a pull-out bed that will double your sleeping real estate, while still keeping your midcentury modern or boho dreams alive.

Advertisement

Even better, your guests won't know it's a sleeper sofa until you pull the ultimate magic trick on them. So, cozy on up and take a look at our 13 favorite leather sectional sleeper sofas, below.

This Avenell sleeper sofa keeps things simple with its chic color, smooth upholstery, and top grain leather. With supportive back cushions and an innerspring mattress, you can easily spread out on this versatile couch and catch some much-needed zzz's. Just pull out that mattress and watch this everyday couch rock the night.

Worried leather will look a little too ... classic? Not this dainty piece. The weathered tan gives this sofa bed a distinctly modern upgrade. All you have to do is put your favorite throw pillows on this leather sectional sofa and watch it transform into your favorite boho-chic piece.

Hello, modern! Rove Concepts nailed the pull-out sleeper sofa with this genuine leather sectional sofa. The modular design gives it a high-end geometric feel, while the smooth chocolate-brown upholstery allows it to perfectly complement anything in your living room.

Advertisement

This sleeper sofa has found the perfect marriage between comfy and chic. A multi-seater means you can easily fit the whole family with plenty of back cushion space to spare. Another great feature of this sectional sleeper sofa is the top grain leather. It gives a smooth-luxe look without even trying.

There's something so glamorous about a tufted sleeper sofa. It has Hollywood beauty during the day with its flashy backrest but turns into a plush futon at night. This leather sectional sleeper sofa is definitely a staple if modern design is your thing. And you can grab it on Wayfair for under $1,000.

Looking for a slightly more traditional leather sleeper sofa? This cozy piece has a versatile chocolate brown leather upholstery and is truly fit for a king. Imagine how fun movie night will be with all your favorite people, cozy seat cushions, and a big throw blanket.

Advertisement

The patent black leather on this sleeper sofa makes this piece ideal for your luxe space. A bit smaller than the others, this sofa makes putting a leather sectional sleeper sofa in small spaces doable. Try it in your living room and watch your home's versatility skyrocket.

Love the look of leather, but not the ethos? Faux leather has gotten incredible these days as it seriously resembles the real thing. This sleeper sofa is a must-have if your living space is in need of a cozy touch. Add some throw pillows to this neutral sofa. The more colorful, the better.

Doesn't this sectional sleeper sofa make you want to buy a luxe cabin, some great books, and a French press? It sure makes us consider it. This high-quality sofa bed is ideal for those nights when you need another place to sleep. In the day, the tufted design and square arms give this sofa both "best for lounging" and "most beautiful" status.

Advertisement

Looking for some major penthouse energy in your house? Luxury vibes come with a super reasonable price tag, as this beauty is straight from Wayfair. Just look at those interesting headrests and tufted cushions on this corner sectional. Definite conversation starter.

This leather sectional is the ideal piece for a uber-cozy living room. The sofa bed makes it ideal for overnight guests, especially if your guest bedroom also doubles as a storage room. (Oops.) The plush cushions make this piece of furniture very functional, yet it never compromises on style.

Dark and moody modern? Count us in. This sleeper sofa screams sleek with its minimalist seat cushions and unparalleled functionality. It's seriously the best sectional for an ultra-modern home. And with a full sleeper, you can bet guests will keep coming back for another chance to fall into this incredible couch.

Advertisement

Comfort is key, and this sleeper sofa is well in the loop. With durable leather, a sleek silhouette, and a great sofa bed feature, this couch is going to get a lot of love. Just look at that optimized backrest and chic shine. Add a fluffy blanket and get the whole family together for a cozy night in. If you're looking for other awesome couches, check out these leather couches that fit every budget.