The 9 Best Places to Shop for Modern Furniture and Decor

Historically, modern interior design has been sleek, simple, and no-fuss. Where some styles take inspiration from maximalist colors and patterns, modern designs have taken a minimalist approach. But that doesn't mean there isn't room for the occasional pop of color with our wall art.

Whether you're looking for unique shapes, industrial materials, or just a few modern furniture recommendations, we're here to help — because your modern home needs the furniture and home decor to match. A modernist when it comes to design? Shop these nine home furniture stores for modern pieces you're sure to love.

With the motto "modern furniture at nice prices," Article is a no-brainer for the modernist starting their home decor hunt. With a huge but well-curated selection of modern pieces, you can furnish everything from the dining room and living room to a bedroom. And if you are looking to furnish your entire home, make sure to check out the brand's Bundles, where you can get discounts by bundling fan-favorite pieces.

If your modern style leans cool, you'll want to check out Industry West. The company makes "bold designs for modern living," which means that, though the modern style might be popular, your pieces will look far from generic. Here you can find unique takes on your favorite staple pieces from lounge chairs to coffee tables as well as pieces to complete your dream home office.

Finding the perfect lamp can be tricky. You find something beautiful only to learn the quality is subpar, or sort from best-rated to worst only to reveal that the best-reviewed lamps aren't the ones that match your style. That's where Mitzi comes in. It's a design brand specializing in beautiful, modern lighting, whose promise "style and substance," fulfilling all your light requests — from end table lamps to sconces (with plug-in options) to vanity lights.

For quality living room furniture with a midcentury modern aesthetic, turn to Poly & Bark. Its mission isn't to change the look of furniture and home decor staples, but to improve upon them with expert craftsmanship and quality materials. And, by sticking to selling exclusively online, it's able to cut prices by nearly 50% of what competitors are charging. With Poly & Bark, you'll get modern style, quality that'll leave you recommending to friends, and prices that won't break the bank.

While traditional modernism favored neutrals and simplicity, the 20th century introduced the style to abstract art and smartly placed pops of color. Add a touch of that second-wave, yes-color modernism to your home with Vybe Interior, a small business selling bold canvas art made in the U.S.

West Elm is a staple for furniture shopping, even for the modernist. While it caters to a number of styles, it has an expansive selection of modern pieces, from rugs to bookcases to headboards. It also caters to different budgets. Maybe you're ready to invest in pricier (but quality) pieces, but maybe you're not — regardless, West Elm has a modern piece that will speak to your style and price range.

If you're looking for a modern piece with a story, head towards HD Buttercup's online store. It's dedicated to giving its furniture context, telling the history of the products so that each purchase is meaningful. This helps you create a home unique to you (and give you a story to tell at your housewarming party). While you can't go wrong with anything from HD Buttercup, we love the eye-catching bar stools, as well as the Geneva Bar Cart to complete the room.

The name says it all. For modern furniture, decor, and whatever might fall in between, there's AllModern. While the brand has a huge selection of modern pieces, we recommend looking in the sale section, where you can shop the regular sale as well as closeout prices. The cost of a modern dining table and dining chairs haunting you? You can find quality, stylish dining tables starting at $350 here.

If you're looking for high-end modern furniture, we recommend TopModern. It's curated its online store so that customers can shop for top modern designers and find home design inspiration with ease. You can explore featured brands to find a designer that speaks to you — which makes creating a cohesive look all the easier — or browse through the online catalog of accent chairs, side tables, couches, beds, and more to find pieces that speak to you.