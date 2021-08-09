21 Brilliant Under-$50 Dorm Room Finds at Target

It's no secret that Target is full of amazing finds, and back-to-school season is no exception. From school supplies to dorm-friendly kitchen sets, there's no shortage of options to have your dorm room feeling like home in no time. If you're on a budget and looking for affordable dorm essentials, we've got your back. Scroll down to check out the 21 best college dorm finds at Target under $50.

Advertisement

Store your desk essentials and charge your devices with this bamboo organizer. It has a Qi wireless charging base and two USB ports.

If you're worried about stuffy dorm rooms, a mini air purifier might do the trick.

Upgrade your desk lamp with a smart LED bulb that lets you set the scene with millions of fun colors.

Protect your dorm room mattress and make it a little more comfortable with this washable, waterproof mattress pad.

Advertisement

This stylish utility cart is perfect for storing snacks and toiletries or as a bedside table.

Decompress between classes or at the end of a long school day with this relaxing weighted blanket.

Store some snacks, drinks, or your favorite skincare in this adorable mini fridge, complete with a light-up mirror.

If you're lucky enough to have a dorm room with a kitchen, this utensil set will be a total lifesaver.

Advertisement

Make your work-from-bed days easier with this cushioned lap desk.

Make laundry days easier with the Room Essentials Laundry Bag. It has a drawstring top, an extra pocket for laundry detergent, and straps so you can wear it like a backpack.

These soft, dorm-friendly sheets come with convenient side pockets so you can keep your devices close by.

Dorm beds aren't exactly known to be luxe, but with a few upgrades like this memory foam pillow, that can totally change.

Advertisement

Create more storage with the Room Essentials Shelf Lamp. Not only does it come with an LED bulb, but it also provides two extra surfaces to put your favorite decor on display.

Kitchen or not, this compact blender is perfect for whipping up pre-class smoothies.

This multifunctional Target dorm room find acts as stylish decor and practical storage. You can remove the upholstered wooden top to store anything from extra bedding to textbooks.

You can't go wrong with a classic butterfly chair. Since it has a foldable design, it's easy to pack up and stow away if you need more space in your dorm.

Advertisement

Clean up your desk with ease with this stackable, four-piece modular desktop set.

Meal plan or not, these food storage containers will surely come in handy. Plus, they're microwave safe so you can easily reheat your leftovers.

This acrylic organizer can be used for pens, makeup, toiletries, you name it. Not to mention, it looks super chic.

While butterfly chairs are amazing space-savers, this bean bag chair is beyond cozy and is perfect for more spacious common areas.

Get your shower jams playlist ready — this speaker is portable and waterproof.