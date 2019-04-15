15 Chaise Lounges Perfect for All of Your Reading, Napping, and Netflixing Needs

Chaise lounges or chaise longues (tomato, to-MAH-toh, right?) provide a cozy place to perch and kick your feet up, whether you're reading, napping, or hanging with friends. Perfect for sun porches, studies, living rooms, or even your bedroom, chaise lounges are the ultimate seating solution for small spaces. We've rounded up 15 stylish yet comfortable models — from modern to midcentury to avant-garde designs — that'll rival your living room couch as your new favorite spot to chill.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Featuring a durable yet elevated gold-tone metal frame, this sleek velvet chaise lounge is the perfect reading nook for your sun porch that also reclines into a daybed for afternoon naps or weekend-crashing guests.

This midcentury-inspired chaise is not only a chic seating solution for any small room or home office, but it's also filled with plush foam, making it super comfortable for lounging. What's also great? It comes with a matching rolled accent pillow for a monochromatic look.

Talk about luxury! This irresistible retro chaise is pretty much as good as it gets. Featuring a curved asymmetrical backrest, gold stainless steel legs, and the coziest of velvet fabrics, this might very well be our favorite lounger on the list. Plus, it comes in an equally gorgeous soft sky blue.

Advertisement

Made with scratch- and stain-resistant fabric, this cushy chaise armchair has a reversible back cushion — one side tufted, one side solid — to suit your style and a built-in USB charger so you can easily charge your phone, iPad, or laptop while you work (or stream Netflix).

Perfect for a small home or studio apartment, this faux leather modern chaise lounge features button tufting, waffle stitching, and birch wood legs. Plus, it comes with a bolster pillow that gives the illusion of scrolled arms but can also be removed for an even sleeker, edgier look.

Whether this goes in a sunny spot in your home or alongside your couch as extra seating for a movie night with friends, you can't go wrong with this versatile chaise lounge.

Advertisement

Luxurious fabric and extra-plush cushioning make this inviting chaise lounge a stylish and comfortable addition to your sun porch or living area. Just layer a throw blanket and pair with a side table to hold a book and your morning coffee.

Upholstered with 100% linen (read: super soft and breathable) and plush foam, this beautiful nailhead trimmed chaise lounge makes for an ideal reading nook or a spot to gather with friends for wine and cheese. Pick from 11 versatile colors in either linen or velvet upholstery.

If your aesthetic is avant-garde meets glam meets modern, this chaise lounge with its curved body, velvet upholstery, and brass-capped iron legs is a total no-brainer. In four bold colors (gray, black, emerald, and navy), it's a statement-making piece for any bedroom or living area.

Advertisement

Sprawl out on this stunning, plush chaise to relax after a long day or enjoy with weekend breakfast. The gentle sloping curves, neutral fabric, and midcentury wood frame ensure it'll fit in with any existing home decor you might have.

Your new favorite lounge spot, curl up on this rich, cozy chaise with a book or Netflix for an afternoon of me-time. Select from tons of colors, textures, and leg styles.

Climb into this overstuffed chaise lounge chair when you want to revisit your favorite novel or catch up on the news before heading to bed. Choose from over 100 different hues for a custom look.

You won't break the bank with this affordable midcentury find. Made with soft velvet and high-density foam, pop this comfy chaise lounge near a sunny window as the ultimate reading nook.

Advertisement

This chaise lounge features a generous foam-and-fiber fill to ensure that you're comfortable whether reclining or snoozing. Plus, we love the timeless turned pine legs, sloping armrests, button tufting, and luxe velvet.

Totally worth the splurge, this modern part-sofa, part-chaise is made with breathable, hypoallergenic fabric and comes in 30 different shades, including coal gray, Baltic blue, pumpkin, and Kelly green (pictured), so that you can easily find the perfect color match for your space.