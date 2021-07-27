The Best Sleeper Sofas on Amazon

By Kelly Weimert July 27, 2021
Sleeper sofas are impossibly practical, offering a place to sit by day and somewhere to sleep by night. But these longstanding staples aren't exactly known for their comfort. If you've slept on one way back in the day, then you know what it feels like to lay on a thin mattress with hard springs digging into your back.

Fortunately, sleeper sofas have come a long way over the years, with many of them being just as comfortable to sleep on as a standard mattress. Plus, there are tons of different styles to choose from, so it's easy to find the perfect fit for your household, budget, and aesthetic.

Check out some of our favorite sleeper sofas for every type of sleeper.

Best Budget-Friendly Option

We love comfort on a budget. While simple in its design, sleep brand Serta infused all of the elements of a great mattress into this futon for a comfy and easy option for overnight guests (or movie dates).

Serta Rane Collection Convertible Sofa

$166.99

At less than $175, this convertible sofa is a total steal. Made from high-density foam, the sofa can lay fully flat for a good night's sleep or reclined midway, offering a comfy place to stream all of your favorite shows.

Best for Small Spaces

If you're tight on space, look no further. This piece is actually four-in-one and can be converted to a bed, ottoman, chair, or lounger, so you can tuck this away when your guests leave.

Saemoza Sofa Bed

$279.99

Okay, so this is more of a chair than a sofa, but it's a great sleeper option if you're working with less square footage than you'd like. In fact, it's actually four different pieces of furniture in one, transforming from an ottoman to a chair, lounger, or bed, depending on the moment's needs.

Best for Large Spaces

This sectional couch is a great addition to larger living rooms or playrooms. Mix and match the included seats to create whatever shape works best for your space, whether that's a left- or right-hand sectional, standard sofa and ottoman, or giant bed.

FDW Sofa Sectional

$1,059.99

If you're in the market for something larger, then this sectional sleeper is a great option. It offers left- and right-orientation options and easily pulls out into a big ol' bed that's perfect for late-night cuddle sessions with the whole fam.

Best for Color Enthusiasts

If you love color, this futon is a no-brainer. Not only is it the brand's top-selling item of all time, but it comes in 12 different colors.

Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon

$356.36

Coming in 12 different colors, ranging from neutrals, like gray, navy, and black, to more playful hues, like turquoise and powder pink, this pretty sofa is ideal for anyone with specific color needs. And with a design as lovely as this one, it'll look amazing in your living room no matter the color you choose.

Best Vegan Leather Option

If you love the look of leather, but don't love the price tag, this sofa might be right for you. Reviewers love the clean lines, cupholders, and colors of this stunner, but a few did comment that it's on the stiffer side — so be forewarned if you prefer plush.

Best Choice Products Faux Leather Sofa Bed

$219.99

Coming in three classic hues — black, white, and brown — and boasting over 10,000 positive reviews, this couch's streamlined design, complete with secret cupholders, is a great blend of form and function.

Kelly is a full-time freelance writer, aspiring aerialist, and passionate interior design enthusiast. She's a regular contributor to design-centric publications like Apartment Therapy, The Spruce, and TexasLiving Magazine.

