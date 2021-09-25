The 5 Best Mattresses You Can Get on Amazon

Mattresses aren't as exciting to buy as, say, a beautiful new piece of home decor or your next great outfit, but if you've ever slept on a bad mattress, then you know how important this purchase really is.

Fortunately, Amazon makes it really easy to find the perfect mattress, and you don't even need to leave the comfort of your home (or bed) to find it. Whether you're a memory foam enthusiast or you're all about those spring coils, these are the best mattresses on Amazon for every type of sleeper.

Best for Hot Sleepers

If you like the feel of memory foam mattresses, but you're not big on the heat that often accompanies them, then you'll love this comfy option from Tuft & Needle. Composed of cooling adaptive memory foam, the mattress will take on your body's shape like a pro while helping to keep you cool throughout the night. It also comes with a 100-night sleep trial, so you can give it a go for a few months risk-free to make sure it's just the right fit.

Best Overall

There's no reason you need to pay a premium for comfort. Infused with green tea, this mattress features six inches of foam to keep you comfortable all night long at a budget-friendly price. It's also made with moisture-absorbing charcoal, which helps to eliminate moisture that might lead to unpleasant smells over time. But you don't have to take our word for it; the mattress boasts over 100,000 positive reviews from happy buyers who swear by its comfort and support.

Best Spring Mattress

Love the feel of a good ol' fashioned spring mattress? Then you'll definitely want to consider this option from the Signature Sleep Store. Each seven-inch coil is individually encased to evenly distribute your weight and meet the natural contours of your body. The mattress is also reversible, so if it starts to show signs of wear over time, you can simply flip it over to make it look and feel brand new again.

Best Memory Foam Mattress

This mattress from Nectar has become a cult favorite among mattress enthusiasts, and not just because it offers a generous 365-night trial that lets you try it out for a whole year, completely risk-free. The mattress is made with five layers of comfort, including a layer of gel memory foam that evenly distributes your weight and an adaptive response layer that effortlessly molds to your body's shape. And it's topped off with a super-soft cooling Tencel cover to promote comfy temperatures throughout the night.

Best Spring-Memory Foam Hybrid

Can't choose between memory foam or a spring mattress? Good news! You don't have to. With its motion-isolating pocket springs combined with multiple layers of body contouring, cooling gel memory foam, this mattress truly provides the best of both worlds. It also features three different thickness options — 10, 12, and 14 inches — so it's a breeze to find the right height and fit for your space and body.