8 Scandinavian Dining Tables We Have Our Eyes On

Home design styles that walk a fine line between heavily styled and cluttered aren't for everyone — we get it. If you don't subscribe to the more is more aesthetic, Scandinavian-style home decor is probably where it's at for you. And why not? Scandinavian design beautifully leans into a minimalist style. And while organic materials and elegant simplicity are its calling card, Scandi doesn't mean vanilla — not by a long shot. Scandinavian dining tables, for example, are light, airy, and minimal, but they're also gorgeous, sleek, and quite functional in your space.

Ahead, we've curated a list of the best Scandanavian dining tables that'll beautifully complement any dining room.

The Best Scandinavian Dining Tables

With its clean lines and minimal design elements, this solid wood dining table screams Scandi style. This table seats six, but its functionality doesn't stop there; it's a great pinch hitter for your WFH setup.

If you've done any research into Scandinavian dining tables, then you know that the lines are beautifully blurred between Nordic style and midcentury modern, and this dining table by Christoper Knight nails it. This table comfortably seats four, and you can choose between natural walnut or natural oak, whichever suits your home decor.

Made from solid wood, this dining table features a simple round tabletop with a trestle base; it's minimal, it's simple and perfect for small spaces. Pair it with black dining chairs for a sleek setup, or lean into Scandi style and pair it with light wood chairs to brighten up your space.

Kitchens are the heart of your home, and with seating for eight, everyone can pull up a chair. This wood dining table features two trestles and tough beechwood veneer that's strong enough to take whatever your kitchen (and family) can throw at it.

If you're outfitting a small dining room, a round dining table should probably be at the top of your shortlist. In that case, you might consider this table from AllModern. It's round and minimalist but Scandi and super chic.

At just over $3,000, this Scandinavian-style table from 2Modern certainly qualifies as a splurge, but with all the years of family meals and gatherings that lie ahead, it's so worth it.

Round dining tables aren't the only game in town for small spaces. If your dining room is on the cozy side, this modern dining table from Castlery is an excellent Scandi-style pick. But don't let its size fool you; it comfortably accommodates up to six.

The Bok dining table from 2Modern is everything Scandi style should be; it's clean, it's minimal, and maybe even a little modern. Crafted from solid oak wood, the Scandinavian design sits elegantly in any dining room, and with generous seating for 10, there's plenty of room for creating memories. And if light white oak isn't quite your style, you can choose from black oak or teak.