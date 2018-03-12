These Plush Sofas Are Perfect for Netflix Binge-Watching

Nothing ruins a good Netflix and chill like a lumpy, uncomfortable sofa. ​Succession's​ sibling rivalries become less exciting when you're more focused on ​your​ back pain than the on-screen backstabbing, and movie nights end in sour moods when you spend the two hours readjusting to no avail. But there's a simple answer to resolving your aches and pains: upgrading to a cozy, super-plush couch. These 11 offerings promise to support your spine, making your next binge sesh more enjoyable.

Sometimes, you want plush coziness ​and​ crisp, modern lines, and you don't want to choose between the two. With this velvet sofa, you don't have to. Luckily, this jewel-tone number indulges both desires with a modern frame and irresistibly soft upholstery, designed with just enough room for two.

There's something to be said for classic simplicity, such as overstuffed cushions and generously sized, low armrests. This Scandinavian-inspired loveseat with a chaise is cuddle approved, with memory foam in the cushions and armrests that contour to you and support your body.

Vivid velvets might be ​the​ defining upholstery trend of the last few years, but sometimes you just want a calming, neutral off-white. And there's nothing wrong with that, especially when it comes to this sofa's midcentury modern lines and comfy yet tailored good looks.

This plush sectional is small and compact, yet roomy enough for your next movie night — it's the perfect apartment sofa. Made to order in the U.S., you can choose the sectional's orientation, as well as the fabric type and cover. In terms of comfort, the cushions are made of a high-resiliency foam wrapped in a soft fiber padding and a blend of down and feathers.

You might feel like you're lounging in a zen paradise when you curl up in this lush, down-filled creation. This fully customizable, deep-seated sofa from West Elm allows you to choose the dimensions, depth, type of cushions, and color. And once it's at home with you, you can play around with the adjustable lumbar and arm cushions, which are meant to be moved according to where you're looking to lounge that day.

Not every couch needs to be a statement piece. Sometimes, something simple that allows a room's other features to shine (while, of course, providing comfort and support) is exactly what you need. This modern sofa from Crate & Barrel keeps things simple and sleek, with seamless armrests, all the while providing ample comfort with fiber back cushions and included throw pillows.

This World Market sofa provides cloud-like softness with feather-filled cushions and pillows. The reversible cushions allow you to flip and fluff for optimal comfort every movie night, and the simple design and durability promise years of use.

One glance at this slipcovered sofa and you'll fall in love. The elegant frame with slope arms offers a refreshingly modern look and, bonus: it's a sleeper sofa, so it's ideal for out-of-town guests.

You'd be surprised by this blush sofa's versatility, but the couch's design and material make it so that it can transition from a bohemian home to a modern living room looking for a finishing pop of color. And in terms of comfort, the cushions are designed with multi-layer fiber sheeting, which gives the couch shape while still giving your butt and back a break. And even after 80+ reviews, this couch has maintained a nearly perfect rating.

This gray beauty would be right at home in a Scandinavian-inspired minimalist home — or paired with bold accessories. The metal legs give the couch a light, modern feel, while the feather-stuffed pillows make this the ultimate mid-day nap spot.

If you're going to spend big bucks on a sofa, it might as well be on one that makes you feel like you're sitting on a cloud. The Cloud Sofa from Restoration Hardware's Cloud Collection is built for laidback lounging and has a modern approach when it comes to appearance. The Cloud Sofa is one you sink into and, on binge-watching days, don't really leave.