The Best Restoration Hardware Cloud Couch Dupes

In the latest edition of "the house that TikTok built," we have the Cloud Couch from Restoration Hardware. Interestingly, #cloudcouch has racked up over 40M views, but we're guessing that a couch with a price tag that comes in somewhere north of $10,000 is probably out of reach for 39,980,000 of those viewers.

If that's too much math, the TLDR is this: the original cloud couch from Restoration Hardware is ridiculously expensive — gorgeous, no doubt, but expensive — and the Tik Tok community always provides. This time it's in the form of #cloudcouchdupes.

The Restoration Hardware Cloud Couch: The Good, the Bad, And the Pricey

For those who don't know, the RH Cloud Couch is an uber-comfy cloud-like sofa. The signature oversized back and fluffy seat cushions are a heavenly blend of feathers and foam, and the result is a sofa with plenty of dreamy vibes. Essentially, the Cloud Couch is like a giant hotel pillow.

The Cloud Couch has a lot of things going for it, but its aforementioned $10,000 price tag is not one of them. Ultimately the Cloud Couch can also be problematic for vegans, allergy suffers, and anyone who cares about their bank balance. If you fall into any of the above categories, here are some of the best cloud couch dupes for your shortlist.

Designed by Leanne Ford, the Ever Sofa from Crate & Barrel closely mimics the Cloud Couch. Like the Cloud Couch, Ever features a broad bench with deep cushions that are perfect for lounging. The seat and back cushions are filled with a feather-down blend, and the slipcover is machine washable, so, with a little TLC, it can look crisp for years to come. (It's also on sale right now for $1,600!)

If comfort and sustainability are on your short list of couch must-haves, you take a closer look at the Wells sofa from Anthropologie. This plush and cozy cloud sofa dupe is made with upcycled cotton upholstery, topped with plush cushions, and finished with feather throw pillows.

With every bit of softness that comes with a down pillow, the Brynn sofa from World Market is an excellent dupe for Restoration Hardware's Cloud Sofa. Made with a solid pine wood frame, Brynn also features polyester-nylon performance upholstery and feather-filled reversible cushions. It's worth noting that Brynn is on the smaller side, measuring 86 inches in length, so this might be a good option for those with smaller spaces.

With feather-filled seat and back cushions wrapped in a cottony-soft fabric, the Savesto sectional from Ashley offers cloud-like comfort, making it an excellent dupe for the RH Cloud Couch.

IKEA's HÄRLANDA five-piece sectional is an excellent cloud couch dupe for a fraction of the price. You won't get down or feathers at this price point, but with resilience foam and a top layer of polyester fibers, it's plenty comfortable. And to sweeten the deal, the chaise has a storage compartment.

Amazon is the unofficial "king of dupes," so if you're ever looking for a budget-friendly alternative to anything, you can probably find it here — and the furniture is no exception. Case in point, if a Cloud Couch is not in your budget, have a look at the Westview couch from Stone and Beam. With deep cushions, a sturdy wood frame, and down-filled cushions, this couch gives you the look and feel of the Cloud Couch at a significant cost saving.

For those who aren't sold on white couches, the Elsa from Joss & Main is a nice cloud couch dupe in a gorgeous gray. Made with a pine wood frame, this modular sofa also features polyester-blend upholstery, and the cushions are a blend of synthetic fiber and feather fill, all of which amount to a great dupe for the Cloud Couch.

Coming in at less than $1,000, the Emilio couch from Wayfair is proof that you can get a stylish couch at a reasonable price. While it may not be filled with feathers like the Cloud Couch, according to reviews, it's still super comfy. Like the Cloud Couch, the seat cushions are deep, making a great spot for lazy lounging, movie night, or even your next Zoom meeting.