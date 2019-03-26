13 Couches That Prove Bigger Isn't Always Better

When it comes to living room decor, the couch takes the cake. From a comfortable place to sip your morning coffee to the gathering spot for all things social and not so social (Netflix binge, anyone?), the couch has long been the crème de la crème of furniture. But if you're tight on space, options that are both stylish and comfortable can seem limited. Luckily, we know that good things come in small packages. Here, 13 couches perfect for small spaces.

This leather sofa has all the right details and dimensions. It pairs clean lines with round bolsters and at just 68 inches wide and 30 inches deep, it's the perfect size for squeezing into and making a statement in any corner of a room. Plus, it's made from recycled leather, so you can feel good about your purchase.

Pops of color are often best done small, and this goldenrod-colored soda from Lulu and Georgia proves it. This couch is English meets Los Angeles, polished but not overly fussy.

If a luxe, streamlined silhouette is what you're going for, you've found it. The comfort of an oversize velvet love seat ... yes, please. Plus, the Soho Loveseat comes in a number of colors, from classic to on-trend.

Channel boho vibes with this wicker beauty from Article. While this small sofa is technically designed for outdoor use, we love the idea of adding a few throw pillows and a statement blanket for a cozy, bohemian feel. And because it's meant to be weather-resistant, it's the perfect small sofa for those who (perhaps because of pets and children) need furniture that can take a little roughness.

Angled wooden legs, a tufted square back, and color choices that range from neutral to statement make this sofa the definition of versatile. And the nearly-500 five-star reviews can't be ignored.

Midcentury modern chic meets cozy comfort with this West Elm favorite. Upholstery options range from tweed to velvet to twill, allowing you to customize the couch to match your taste and needs (because we think this sofa is as perfect for a living room as it is an office).

This toile print from One Kings Lane brings European elegance into any home. And the turned pine legs are a beautiful finishing touch.

Don't have enough space to go wide? Go tall. This sofa adds visual length to a room with minimal impact on square footage.

Curvy, cute, customizable, and on sale: With over 32 color options, and three leg finishes, this loveseat is a build-your-own dream.

In case the look you're going for is "feed me a grape" or "fan me."

If your version of "outdoor real estate" looks more like a 3-by-5 balcony, look no further. An easy-to-clean punchy pink makes this a clear frontrunner, but don't sleep on their 17 other hues. (The lilac and lime are two of our faves.)

Classic meets modern with this loveseat, which features traditional leather upholstery, along with a 2021 twist: a built-in USB charger. You also have the option to customize nearly every component of this soda, from the leather color to the leg finish to the arm style.

This couch screams comfort, from the soft edges to the bouclé fabric. And with accompanying ottomans, armchairs, and pillow sets, you can give your entire living room a cloud-like feel.