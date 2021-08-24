The Best Area Rugs Under $100

If there's one piece of home decor that can completely transform your space, it's an area rug. Whether you're switching up your kitchen, living room, dining room, or home office, there's a rug out there that can make your space extra cozy, all while matching perfectly with your personal style. But let's be real — high-quality, cheap rugs are hard to come by, especially if you're looking for an 8x10 area rug. And if you're working with a large room, that might be your best bet (if you're unsure, check out our guide to finding the right rug size). Luckily, we searched high and low for the most affordable options on the market. Scroll through to check out 10 of the best 8x10 area rugs under $100.

Not only can this versatile, durable, and eco-friendly area rug be used for the outdoors, but since its water-resistant, it's also ideal for entryways and other high-traffic areas.

Looking for a subtle pop of color? This rug is for you. On top of giving us major eclectic, boho vibes, this Safavieh rug is also stain resistant.

Deck out any room in your home with this ultra-soft, navy blue shag area rug to make your space instantly cozier.

If a bold navy blue shag rug isn't your style, try this solid, more versatile black option instead.

This rug from Amazon is the vibrant color boost your home needs.

This chic, yet casual, aqua area rug is indoor and outdoor ready. All you need is a rug pad and you're good to go.

When in doubt, stick to the basics. This high-pile shag rug from Wayfair will blend seamlessly into any room.

This traditional-style medallion rug is easy to clean and has jute backing to prevent any slipping.

This striking blue area rug is water and fade resistant, perfect for going under your dining room or coffee table.

The Garland Sparta Rug from Target sports a trellis design to give your home a classic look.