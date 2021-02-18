12 Rugs That Will Instantly Make Your Home Office Cozier

As you put together a home office where you can work, daydream, and get creative, you've likely covered all of your bases. You have your desk, of course, along with a practical bookshelf and lots of office decor that represents your personality. But have you considered an area rug for your space? It's a fabulous and pretty much instantaneous way to bring color, pattern, and style to your workstation, which raises the question: How do you go about selecting the right rug for your office?

What to Look for When Purchasing an Office Rug

Ali Oner, CEO of Boutique Rugs, has three priorities when shopping for office rugs: durability, washability, and pile height.

Video of the Day

Durability and Washability

"Outdoor rugs aren't just for outdoors — today's styles are perfect for a high-traffic office," says Oner. These indoor/outdoor rugs are an excellent choice for offices since they're durable and have no pile. "Washable rugs are also a great high-traffic choice," especially if "you find yourself eating lunch at your desk or have a pet-friendly office."

Pile Height

Although we all love a big, furry landing pad for any room in the house, "if your office chair has wheels, the low-pile height of washables and outdoor rugs are perfect to keep you rolling," says Oner. A jute rug also works but be sure to choose one with an extra-tight weave so you don't pull out the fibers. Persian rugs can also be a good fit but beware of high-pile rugs. You won't be able to roll or slide your desk chair very easily with those.

Office Rug Sizing Tips

For an office, the standby rule of thumb is that an area rug should be 1 to 2 feet shorter than the shortest wall, but Oner says, "Depending on your office layout, you can be creative with size." Here are a few of his favorite layouts:

"Are you trying to define a casual conference area? A small area rug with comfortable chairs is perfect for conversing and brainstorming." "Perhaps you want your office to welcome visitors. A round area rug could make a welcome statement in the entry area." "Prefer to keep things traditional? You'll never go wrong by placing your desk over an area rug; just be sure your area rug is large enough to be enjoyed on all sides of the desk."

Read on for our top rug picks that would work beautifully in any home office.

12 Office Rugs to Shop Online

It's hard to believe that this low-pile, vintage-inspired stunner is machine washable, but we can assure you that it is.

This flatweave option from Wayfair fits the low-pile rug bill while also showing off tons of vintage style. With its almost nonexistent pile, you won't be getting your swivel chair stuck in this rug's fibers anytime soon, and foot traffic will be a breeze.

If you're going for a midcentury vibe in your home office, sure, room decor is key, but if you really want to make an impact, select an area rug in a cool, geometric pattern. This CB2 number looks as if it was plucked right from Don Draper's office.

A jute rug is not only timeless but it's also a natural and oftentimes eco-friendly material to boot. Whether you go with jute or its cousin, sisal, it's a way to add a neutral focal point in your office space. This Pottery Barn rug is ideal for any trendproof workstation.

Maybe you need your home office rugs to have a dose of glam or a nod to the art deco era. In that case, we'll direct you to this coral beauty complete with metallic detailing and a 1920s-inspired pattern.

For a farmhouse office rug, you'll want to focus on natural colors, simple patterns, and an aesthetic that harkens back to a bygone era. This beautiful collaboration has all of those elements and yet feels oh-so-current.

For an office design on the minimal side, you'll need a minimalist rug, of course. Look for one that doesn't have a lot of patterning or fussy materials, like this one in wool from Nordic Knots.

A modern rug should act as a work of art in any space, and the office is no exception. This West Elm carpet is an abstract masterpiece all on its own.

A reversible rug is so handy if you want to switch up the look of your space or if there's wear and tear on one side that you'd rather hide. A perfect example is this plush and classic option from Overstock. Just remember that it doesn't have backing, so it could benefit from a rug pad.

To add a curvaceous touch to a home office, look no further than a round rug. It touches perfectly upon the geometric trend, and it's an effective way to anchor your space. If you'd also like your round rug to be stain-resistant with lots of durability, Ruggable is the way to go.

If you just can't live without a high-pile carpet in your office, look to a small accent sheepskin rug that you can place next to your desk instead of under your chair. Luxuriously fuzzy and soft and brimming with Scandinavian hygge, you just can't go wrong with this sheepskin rug from Overland.

If your home office is not quite traditional and not quite modern, you'll need a transitional rug. Keep your eyes open for neutral hues and modern patterns that aren't too flashy, two things showcased by this Overstock carpet that has just enough pile to make it cozy while still allowing a chair to roll back and forth.

