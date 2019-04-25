Made popular in the '50s, midcentury style is a coveted aesthetic used in many homes today. (Don't believe us? Check Pinterest.) Boasting clean lines and unfussy, understated design, midcentury modern furniture reflects organic and geometric patterns and uses the juxtaposition of different, and sometimes contrasting, materials (think: wood, glass, and metal). Not only does it give a room or home a chic, retro feel, but midcentury furniture is also made to be multipurpose to conserve space. By investing in a midcentury modern desk, you're not just gaining a work area, but a stylish and charming piece that can display books, plants, and decorative items, too. Here, 10 midcentury modern desks that double as home decor.

Bringing midcentury style into your home is as easy as adding this chic, affordable desk into your office or living room. Set a desk lamp, calendar, laptop, and your favorite photos on top to turn it into a stylish workspace.

Durable black steel hairpin legs and a clean glass top ensure that this unique bentwood desk will seamlessly fit in with any of your current decor. Plus, the built-in shelf cubby offers extra storage for books and files.

This statement-making midcentury desk features deep wooden legs and navy blue drawers, and can easily double as a writing desk and entryway table in a small, city dwelling apartment.

Conveniently able to fold back into itself when you're finished answering emails or applying your makeup (yep, it can act as a vanity in your bedroom, too!), this desk also has secret storage compartments that lift to reveal plenty of room for pencils, paper, makeup brushes, and more.

A contemporary spin on retro midcentury modern style, this stunning walnut desk has vintage-inspired legs with gold-capped ends and a discreet drawer to keep clutter out of sight.

This unique and detailed desk looks like a piece you would stumble upon in your parents' or grandparents' home. The little cubbies and two full-extension glide storage drawers make this writing desk just as functional as it is beautiful.

Turn your empty wall into a study space with this sleek midcentury-inspired desk. The open shelf offers customization for your decor, books, and plants, while the closed storage space helps you stay organized.

Curved cutouts and angled legs guarantee that this midcentury desk will be the focal point in your home office or sun porch. Plus, the four open shelves provide plenty of storage space for your laptop, books, and decorative items.

This midcentury desk stuns no matter the setting — whether your home aesthetic is more contemporary or modern. Featuring clean lines and two generous drawers for stowing away papers and files, it serves as a workspace and entry table for welcoming houseguests (just remove the desk chair).

A simple stunner, this desk's sleekness is softened by its slightly rounded edges. The storage drawer effortlessly meshes into its delicate, solid wood frame.