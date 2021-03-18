These Are the Best File Cabinets for Your Home Office (In Case You Were Wondering)

While the world is increasingly going paperless, you likely still have important documents (not to mention office supplies!) that need to be stashed somewhere. So, as you peruse office furniture, there's a clear winner to help you achieve optimum organization: a file cabinet. But, before you run out to purchase said file cabinet, there are a few things to consider. First of all: size. If you have a small office, you'll need to look for a petite option. Also, if you know you only have a handful of documents that need to be filed away, a small file cabinet will work just fine. On the other hand, if you anticipate needing to store a lot more, be sure to buy a large file cabinet that will suit your needs.

Another factor to consider is the color. File cabinets don't simply come in industrial gray anymore. Nowadays, there are tons of vibrant hues to choose from. If you want your file cabinet to work as a statement piece, go for broke with orange, yellow, or blue. For a more classic workspace with farmhouse or rustic styling, you can't go wrong with a cabinet in a well-loved ebony or brown wood finish. Last, but certainly not least, if you need quick and easy access to your files whether you are in one corner of your office or the other, it might be worth considering file cabinets with casters for easy mobility. You can pull it right up alongside your desk chair as you work — just be sure to put down a low-pile rug so the casters won't get caught in the fibers.

To help you on your search for the best filing cabinet, we've rounded up 12 of our favorites.

For a two-drawer lateral file cabinet with vintage flair, you need to take a peek at this West Elm midcentury wonder. Looking like it came right out of Don Draper's office, it has that classic mid-mod silhouette that we all love. The antique bronze-finished hardware completes the look.

There's a reason why you still see metal filing cabinets from the 1940s at antique stores and flea markets— they stand the test of time. Rendered from commercial-grade steel, this iconic design carries just as much durability as those old-school filing cabinets, which means you'll have yours for years to come.

With inlaid brass and engineered oak, you can't get much more stylish than this filing cabinet from CB2, which honestly looks more like a chic piece of furniture rather than the functional item that it is. It's just the thing for storing important documents and it accommodates hanging files, plus legal-size and letter-size files, too.

Simple, chic, and cost-effective. Plus, this three-drawer filing cabinet with stainless metal handles is on the small side, which means that it's ideal for offices that are spatially challenged.

This mobile filing cabinet from Room & Board is very customizable. You can order the two-drawer version with a cushion on top (hello, extra seating!), or it can be purchased without the cushion. There's also a lateral version if you need more space, and it comes in 11 different colors and finishes.

If you're searching for a three-drawer mobile file cabinet with a bit of a modern edge, consider this beauty from BDI. In "Chocolate Stained Walnut" (or "Charcoal Stained Ash" or "Natural Walnut"), it's classic yet contemporary.

Here's a new twist on a vertical file cabinet. This particular option provides easy access to important files in the bottom drawer. The compartment up top acts as a storage cabinet that can hold larger must-haves for your office, like a few notebooks, a basket filled with essentials, and even a sweater in case you get chilly.

We never thought we'd call a filing cabinet adorable, but this one from Poppin is just that. Sporting a fresh blue and white palette, it'll lend a nice burst of color to your office, and it's practical to boot. Plus, it's lockable, so you can rest easy knowing that your files are safe and secure.

Cane is all the rage these days, and now your filing cabinet can get in on the look, too. With two drawers, this piece from Pottery Barn showcases handwoven cane and kiln-dried mango wood, making for an airy addition to your office space.

A file cabinet and stylish side table in one? Sign us up! This rustic design from Target has it all, with its rugged-yet-cool details, a generous drawer for files, and a glass top that instantly turns it into a legit piece of furniture for your office.

If you're going for a minimalist, modern vibe in your office, look no further than this file cabinet made by Gus*Modern. It comes in either black or white and it even has lockable casters, so it won't roll away on you.

Hoping to purchase a filing cabinet and not break the bank? Then head on over to good old IKEA for a sizeable three-drawer filing cabinet in on-trend black stained ash veneer.