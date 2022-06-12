The Best File Cabinets on Amazon

These days, file cabinets are not only good for making office organization a breeze, but (believe it or not) are also great at elevating the aesthetics of your home office. The days of clunky metal, one-size-fits-all file cabinets are long over. Instead, we have a ton of stylish options that keep our files safe and confidential — and some that do even more. Below, we've gathered our favorite file cabinets on Amazon and organized them so you can find the perfect one for all of your organizational needs.

Best for Storage

This one caught our eye because of how much storage it offers. No matter the size of your space, this is your piece. Its minimal design allows it to be both functional and stylish, while still having ample room for everything from books and decor to, of course, files. And with ample space on top, you can easily place decor, a printer, or a few more supplies on it. If you decide to move it around, smooth wheels let you take this storage expert everywhere you go.

Best for Small Offices

So you don't have a massive home office? All good. This mini piece lets you store your confidential files without taking up the entire room. It slips in easily next to your desk or can be tucked away in a compact corner. And with some space on top, you can make use of the added surface. Plus, if you're serious about your files — these heavy-duty drawers lock, making your papers for your eyes only.

Best For Confidentiality

Speaking of privacy, this option is best if you want to keep things extra safe. The sleek piece fits under your desk, making your workspace feel well designed and optimized. Its advanced interlocking system features one lock with two keys to secure all of the drawers. In other words, no one is getting in. And with wheels, you can take it anywhere without compromising on stability or ease of setup.

Best for Modern Spaces

If modern is your vibe, you definitely don't want a big, bulky file cabinet killing it. This sleek piece is meant to move with you, so you can keep your most precious files near. Use the smaller drawers for stationery and writing utensils while saving the bigger drawer for paper and folders. With sturdy construction, you can easily put a printer on top — optimizing space — and if things need to be private, the interlock system ensures all three drawers are locked when you're not there.

Best for Travel

Not all working adults work from the same place every day. If you're on the move, you need a file cabinet system that moves with you. This fireproof document bag will keep everything safe even if you work in a new place each day. With silicone-coated fiberglass, you can rest easy knowing your documents and gadgets will not overheat. Plus, the size gives you ample room while still making this bag easily transportable — the wide strap means carrying it to and from will be comfortable.

Best for Versatility

If you want something a bit less office-y and more versatile, this is the file cabinet for you. With a stylish silhouette and slat-front detailing, you can put this piece in an office or even a hallway. Both will look great. When you open this piece up, full extension slides hold all your documents and the doors lock for consistent safety. It really is the perfect piece for all of your storage needs.