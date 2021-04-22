The 21 Office Storage Ideas To Declutter Your Workspace

It's amazing how fast your workspace can go from super clean to oncoming avalanche. And if it's a small home office, you can bet you'll be swimming in pens, sticky notes, and paper clips by midweek. Instead of committing to daily office cleanings, we hunted down the most brilliant storage solutions — from filing cabinets and dividers to bookshelves and cubbies — that will change the entire flow of your home office. This way, you can spring clean once and have an organized space forever. Scroll down to see 21 of our favorite clutter-free storage ideas for your office supplies.

The 21 Most Helpful Office Storage Ideas to Declutter Your Workspace

1. Stash a compact filing cabinet under your desk.

This modern-style filing cabinet is made for your workspace. Take any paper clutter down a notch and use the upper drawers to hold all of your supplies. The neutral white with a pop of color makes this the perfect piece for any home office. You can also buy casters to make this design mobile.

2. Get a file cabinet with extra shelving.

Storage space that moves means you're never committed to a fixture in your office. This storage system on wheels is ideal for your books and binders. The built-in shelving is also stable enough for you to put a lamp, printer, or piece of decor on top. You'll wonder why you didn't discover this solution sooner.

3. Try industrial-style shelves.

This stylish and industrial mini-tower shelf is great for keeping right next to your desk. It can easily house those items that you always reach for and make returning them to a "spot" simple. This sleek design ensures you can create the modern aesthetic you've been looking for with some simple home office shelving.

4. Pick a DIY modular organization system.

If the word "storage" makes you happily skip to your nearest Container Store, you may need to sit down for this one. This collection is an all-encompassing solution for your office storage and shelving needs. With a fold-out table/desk, tiered shelf, wall organizer, chalkboard, whiteboard, and cork board, you can DIY your office into an organizational oasis.

5. Go traditional with a steel file cabinet.

If you need something sleek, versatile, and industrial, these cabinets are for you. Looking like they stepped out of every office scene from every movie, there is a reason why these are consistently the go-to for office storage space.

6. Stock your workspace with desktop accessories.

Make over your desk with minimalist-modern home decor, like these acrylic storage racks from Muji. They have angled shelves that are perfect for storing items, and since it has a clear design, you can easily see all of your smaller office essentials.

7. Try rolling storage.

This rolling drawer set is sure to spruce up any midcentury modern office or compact living room. Use it for supplies, materials, or snacks, then roll it away to the corner when you need a little more space by your desk. The stunning wood also makes this look like a piece of furniture as opposed to a storage solution.

8. Increase desk space with a desk riser.

A desk riser is the perfect space-saving solution when you're limited on desk space. You can use it to elevate your laptop or monitor (making it a very ergonomic office organization idea) or charge your devices since it has two USB ports. There's also a storage cubby to keep extra files or office supplies in.

9. Stay organized with a sleek desktop storage chest.

Whether you're looking to declutter files, notebooks, or office supplies, a storage chest like this option from Wayfair is a stylish way to organize them. This minimalist design is also stackable and fits letter-size paper, making it a surprisingly spacious office desk organizer.

10. Use tower storage with drawers to tame any clutter.

Need a lot of storage? Invest in a storage tower. This wheeled design holds all of your office supplies and makes them easy to find with transparent drawers. If you want to take your office space organization to the next level, use some sticky notes to label each drawer.

11. Keep essentials close by with a craft cart.

We home office people can learn a lot from our artist peers. Crafting storage kits are the top of the line when it comes to DIYing your space with intuitive compartments, flexibility, and built-in storage space. Even if you're not dabbling in calligraphy, this cart is ideal for office supplies, books, and tech accessories.

12. Add some style (and storage) with an aesthetic bookshelf.

Boho chic is everywhere, and now it's coming to your home office. This bookcase is more aesthetic than a standard shelving unit and a great way to increase your shelving and arrange all of your decor, books, and plants. Once you fall in love with this eye-catching piece, you'll want to make your whole office a bohemian paradise or use it as a fun piece in your living room.

13. Customize a pegboard with maximum storage potential.

If you're short on desk storage, turn your attention to your wall space. This bulletin board can hold memories, reminders, photos, and affirmations, making it the ideal small office companion. Plus, you can DIY a mood board on this pegboard to add even more in-office inspiration.

14. Take advantage of wall space with an all-in-one organizer.

If you're sick and tired of papers, binder clips, sticky notes, appointment reminders, and to-do lists covering your desktop, declutter them with this nifty chalkboard wall organizer. It not only features a whiteboard monthly calendar and chalkboard daily planner — that are also magnetic, BTW — but also a cork board for important invites, hooks for masks and keys, and two metal cups for pens, scissors, and anything else you may want to clear away.

15. Keep files in check with a magazine holder.

If you don't have too many files to organize, use a magazine holder or rack as a chic alternative to a clunky filing cabinet. This gold wire rack from Anthropologie is wall-mounted, making it even more small-space friendly.

16. Use small and simple desktop drawers.

If your office is really compact, you want to make sure your storage solutions take up as little space as possible. This desktop system is all storage space and no fluff. You can easily see what's inside each drawer and move it to another surface if need be. There's a reason why every serious office always has one of these drawer sets lying around.

17. Use a cord organizer.

Hide unsightly power strips and cords with this cable management box from Amazon. It's compact and comes with a lid, so you can keep jumbled cords and cables in line.

18. Invest in floating wall shelving.

Wall shelves are an easy way to cash in on wall space for additional storage. Floating shelves, in particular, offer more of a sleek look while housing home decor accents or extra office supplies.

19. Use desk drawer dividers and organizers.

Spruce up your desk drawers with organizers and dividers. This bamboo set is not only chic, but will also help you get your desk organized in a matter of minutes.

20. Try a clutter-concealing cabinet.

If you tend to collect clutter, this cabinet is about to be your best friend. Put everything that's clogging up your space into this gorgeous, slim fixture. It will blend right into your office, double as a bookcase, and even enhance your overall office design.

21. Optimize space with storage bins.

Your office space should be a place that fosters joy and creativity. An easy way to do that is to add some color. This DIY desktop storage idea will clear up your desk and add a pop of brightness to your home decor. Clean space + happy colors = heaven for productivity. These bins from Open Spaces also come in medium and large sizes, too.