The 8 Most Undeniably Luxe Coffee Table Books Under $50

Nothing makes a house a home quite like coffee table books. They are visually beautiful and informative, and serve as a perfect activity for any house guest.

As you may know, these lengthy, hardcover books often cost a pretty penny. After tons of research, we have rounded up the eight most special coffee table books that you would never believe are under $50. Each one is a sentimental piece of art you will treasure for years to come.

Best for Midcentury Modern Enthusiasts

Welcome to the magical world of midcentury modern design, where you'll get an inside look into famed architect William Krisel's iconic desert masterpieces. Krisel's writings and photography will illuminate this architect's love affair with the Coachella Valley and its accompanying modernist design.

Best Travel Eye Candy

Gray Malin is the celebrity photographer of the moment. Delve deep into beauty across the globe with Malin as your guide. See a plethora of locations across 11 countries through Malin's breathtaking images and insightful journal entries.

Best for Design Buffs

Enjoy nearly 500 pages of expert guidance on everything design. From imagery of buildings and furniture to designer profiles and historical timelines, this coffee table book really has it all.

Best for the Greater Good

Dive deep into 18 coastal African countries to explore their surf communities through photographs, poems, playlists, and more. Also, 100% of profits from this beautiful book are donated to two African surf therapy organizations — Waves For Change and Surfers Not Street Children.

Best Statement Piece

Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama has created breathtaking installations around the world. Alongside Kusama's visual art, this eye-catching book focuses on her writing more than ever before. Lovers of color and whimsy unite.

Best for Art Addicts

Explore the intimate photography of one of the most pivotal artists of all time. After carrying a polaroid camera for nearly 30 years, Warhol assembled quite the collection of people, places, and things. Explore his art from a completely different angle than ever before.

Best for Music Snobs

Very few things pair together so effortlessly as good music and a good cocktail. The perfect host gift, this guidebook will curate the ideal vibe anywhere, anytime.

Best Black and White Photography

We couldn't make it through this list without highlighting the world of black and white photography. Journey to America's Wild West and meet the flourishing, yet often forgotten ranching communities along the way.