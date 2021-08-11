The 8 Most Undeniably Luxe Coffee Table Books Under $50

By Erin Lassner August 11, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Nothing makes a house a home quite like coffee table books. They are visually beautiful and informative, and serve as a perfect activity for any house guest.

Advertisement

As you may know, these lengthy, hardcover books often cost a pretty penny. After tons of research, we have rounded up the eight most special coffee table books that you would never believe are under $50. Each one is a sentimental piece of art you will treasure for years to come.

Best for Midcentury Modern Enthusiasts

Palm Springs is the unofficial epicenter of midcentury modern design. Take a deep dive into beloved architect William Krisel's modernist masterpieces all across the Coachella Valley.

AMAZON

William Krisel's Palm Springs: The Language of Modernism

$26.99

Welcome to the magical world of midcentury modern design, where you'll get an inside look into famed architect William Krisel's iconic desert masterpieces. Krisel's writings and photography will illuminate this architect's love affair with the Coachella Valley and its accompanying modernist design.

Best Travel Eye Candy

Check out the most beautiful locations around the world with renowned celebrity photographer Gray Malin. Explore over 22 destinations across 11 countries through Malin's incomparable lens.

AMAZON

Escape by Gray Malin

$26.77

Gray Malin is the celebrity photographer of the moment. Delve deep into beauty across the globe with Malin as your guide. See a plethora of locations across 11 countries through Malin's breathtaking images and insightful journal entries.

Best for Design Buffs

Learn about the prime design movements across the ages with premium photography and insider knowledge. This book is a true staple for any and every design enthusiast.

AMAZON

DK Design, New Edition: The Definitive Visual Guide

$38.99

Enjoy nearly 500 pages of expert guidance on everything design. From imagery of buildings and furniture to designer profiles and historical timelines, this coffee table book really has it all.

Best for the Greater Good

Explore many of Africa's coastal communities and their vibrant surf communities. The best part? All profits from this book are donated to two African surf therapy organizations — Waves For Change and Surfers Not Street Children.

AMAZON

AFROSURF by Mami Wata

$27.63

Dive deep into 18 coastal African countries to explore their surf communities through photographs, poems, playlists, and more. Also, 100% of profits from this beautiful book are donated to two African surf therapy organizations — Waves For Change and Surfers Not Street Children.

Best Statement Piece

Yayoi Kusama is a true icon. No one does it quite like her. Kusama's artwork and poetry dazzle the reader, and the captivating cover will make its mark in any space.

AMAZON

Yayoi Kusama: Every Day I Pray for Love

$30.12

Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama has created breathtaking installations around the world. Alongside Kusama's visual art, this eye-catching book focuses on her writing more than ever before. Lovers of color and whimsy unite.

Advertisement

Best for Art Addicts

Experience over 400 pages of pop artist Andy Warhol's polaroid photography. See raw images of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Karl Lagerfeld, Warhol himself, and so many others.

AMAZON

Taschen Andy Warhol: Polaroids 1958-1987

$46.74

Explore the intimate photography of one of the most pivotal artists of all time. After carrying a polaroid camera for nearly 30 years, Warhol assembled quite the collection of people, places, and things. Explore his art from a completely different angle than ever before.

Best for Music Snobs

Create drinks across the spectrum while listening to complementary tunes. It's like a music index and cookbook all in one.

AMAZON

Booze & Vinyl: A Spirited Guide to Great Music and Mixed Drinks by André and Tenaya Darlington

$21.99

Very few things pair together so effortlessly as good music and a good cocktail. The perfect host gift, this guidebook will curate the ideal vibe anywhere, anytime.

Best Black and White Photography

Get a look into parts of America that very few of us have explored. Anouk Masson Krantz captures the beauty and realness of the American West and its ranching communities on an incredibly intimate level.

AMAZON

West: The American Cowboy by Anouk Masson Krantz

$41.49

We couldn't make it through this list without highlighting the world of black and white photography. Journey to America's Wild West and meet the flourishing, yet often forgotten ranching communities along the way.

Advertisement

Erin Lassner

Erin Lassner

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy