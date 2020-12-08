10 Essential Christmas Albums on Vinyl From Amazon

Image Credit: Liudmila Chernetska/iStock/GettyImages

If there's one thing that can instantly bring on the holiday cheer, it's Christmas music. From Christmas classics like "White Christmas" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" to more modern remakes from Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey, we're here for it. But if there's one way to make holiday music even better, it's buying your favorite Christmas albums as vinyl records. Not only does the sound tend to be more rich and smooth, but can you really imagine anything better than popping in a vinyl LP, whipping up a holiday drink, and getting cozy on the couch? We don't think so.

Ready to go analog during the holidays? Check out the best Christmas album vinyls on Amazon, below.

Best Overall

It's tough to narrow down just the absolute best album, but "A Christmas Gift for You From Phil Spector" is one of our absolute favorites. Possibly the most classic interpretation of pop Christmas songs comes from this album. It features various artists including girl group tunes courtesy of The Ronettes, plus the vocal stylings of Darlene Love, including the forever Christmastime jam "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

Best Instrumental

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" by Vince Guaraldi Trio, a special edition album of the music from your favorite cartoon, comes in festive green to match your tree.

Most Iconic

If you're not listening to "Merry Christmas" by Mariah Carey (specifically "All I Want for Christmas Is You") during the holidays, what are you even doing?

Best Jazz

Have a very jazzy holiday with Miss Ella Fitzgerald's Christmas album, "Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas," done up in cheerful red vinyl.

Best Funk

The name says it all: Soulful. Christmas.

Best Traditional Pop

Excuse us while we play Frank Sinatra's "A Jolly Christmas From Frank Sinatra" (with "The Christmas Song" getting extra love) on repeat this holiday season.

Best Modern

With over 11,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, we can guarantee this Michael Bublé album is going to be a hit at any Christmas party.

Best for Classics

There's a reason why this Bing Crosby compilation album has an almost five-star rating and is home to the Guinness Book of World Records best-selling single, "White Christmas." It's also stacked with Christmas jingles like "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town." Looking for another Crosby vinyl to add to your Christmas collection? Put "Christmas Classics" in your Amazon cart, too.

Best Rock

Rock around the Christmas tree with none other than the King of Rock and Roll himself. Elvis' Christmas album features his hit "Blue Christmas," and his takes on classics like "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Winter Wonderland."

Best Spooky

Skip the silent night and opt for a spooky one instead. While the "Nightmare Before Christmas" soundtrack is a change of pace from your classic holiday albums, it's perfect for Halloween lovers who want to get into the holiday spirit.