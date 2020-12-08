10 Essential Christmas Albums on Vinyl From Amazon

If there's one thing that can instantly bring on the holiday cheer, it's Christmas music. From Christmas classics like "White Christmas" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" to more modern remakes from Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey, we're here for it. But if there's one way to make holiday music even better, it's buying your favorite Christmas albums as vinyl records. Not only does the sound tend to be more rich and smooth, but can you really imagine anything better than popping in a vinyl LP, whipping up a holiday drink, and getting cozy on the couch? We don't think so.

Ready to go analog during the holidays? Check out the best Christmas album vinyls on Amazon, below.

Best Overall

Enjoy the musical stylings of Phil Spector with vocals from The Ronettes and Darlene Love. Listen to your favorite Christmastime songs including "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" and "Frosty the Snowman."

AMAZON

"A Christmas Gift for You From Phil Spector" (Various Artists)

$24.99

It's tough to narrow down just the absolute best album, but "A Christmas Gift for You From Phil Spector" is one of our absolute favorites. Possibly the most classic interpretation of pop Christmas songs comes from this album. It features various artists including girl group tunes courtesy of The Ronettes, plus the vocal stylings of Darlene Love, including the forever Christmastime jam "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

Best Instrumental

Kick off Christmas morning (and every day prior) with an ode to Charlie Brown and the Peanut Gallery with "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

AMAZON

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" (Vince Guaraldi Trio)

$42.40

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" by Vince Guaraldi Trio, a special edition album of the music from your favorite cartoon, comes in festive green to match your tree.

Most Iconic

If the iconic "All I Want for Christmas" by Mariah Carey doesn't immediately get you in the holiday spirit, we don't know what will. But don't forget the rest of Carey's album, which features songs like "Silent Night" and "O Holy Night" in the singer's jaw-dropping vocals.

AMAZON

"Merry Christmas" (Mariah Carey)

$20.63

If you're not listening to "Merry Christmas" by Mariah Carey (specifically "All I Want for Christmas Is You") during the holidays, what are you even doing?

Best Jazz

This is a Christmas album you won't want to turn off. Ella Fitzgerald puts an upbeat, jazz twist on all the holiday classics in "Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas."

AMAZON

"Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas" (Ella Fitzgerald)

$26.92

Have a very jazzy holiday with Miss Ella Fitzgerald's Christmas album, "Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas," done up in cheerful red vinyl.

Best Funk

Get down with James Brown this holiday season with "A Soulful Christmas." This 12-track album will having you dancing all Christmas long.

AMAZON

"A Soulful Christmas" (James Brown)

$19.98

The name says it all: Soulful. Christmas.

Best Traditional Pop

Kick back and relax to the sweet sounds of Frank Sinatra singing your favorite holiday songs, including "The Christmas Song," "Jingle Bells," and "Have Yourself a Merry little Christmas."

AMAZON

"A Jolly Christmas From Frank Sinatra" (Frank Sinatra)

$39.99

Excuse us while we play Frank Sinatra's "A Jolly Christmas From Frank Sinatra" (with "The Christmas Song" getting extra love) on repeat this holiday season.

Best Modern

This may be Michael Bublé's second Christmas album, but that doesn't make it any less better than the first. It features Christmas songs in the singer's smooth tone with fan favorites like "Silent Night" and a duet with Shania Twain on "White Christmas."

AMAZON

"Christmas" (Michael Bublé)

$18.24

With over 11,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, we can guarantee this Michael Bublé album is going to be a hit at any Christmas party.

Best for Classics

“Merry Christmas” by Bing Crosby features the Guinness Book of World Records best-selling single, “White Christmas,” which sold an estimated 50 million copies around the globe. If that’s not reason enough to add this to your Christmas collection, it also includes hits like "Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town" and “It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas.”

AMAZON

"Merry Christmas" (Bing Crosby)

$18.17

There's a reason why this Bing Crosby compilation album has an almost five-star rating and is home to the Guinness Book of World Records best-selling single, "White Christmas." It's also stacked with Christmas jingles like "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town." Looking for another Crosby vinyl to add to your Christmas collection? Put "Christmas Classics" in your Amazon cart, too.

Best Rock

Kick up the Christmas cheer a notch or two with Elvis Presley's rockin' takes on "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Winter Wonderland." It also features Presley's chart-topping hit "Blue Christmas."

AMAZON

"The Classic Christmas Album" (Elvis Presley)

$15.77

Rock around the Christmas tree with none other than the King of Rock and Roll himself. Elvis' Christmas album features his hit "Blue Christmas," and his takes on classics like "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Winter Wonderland."

Best Spooky

Filled with hits composed by Danny Elfman, the Nightmare Before Christmas soundtrack on vinyl is one that both Halloween and Christmas lovers (and everyone in between) can enjoy. It puts a spooky twist on the typical holiday cheer and features catchy songs from the beloved stop-motion animation.

AMAZON

Nightmare Before Christmas (Various Artists)

$74.99

Skip the silent night and opt for a spooky one instead. While the "Nightmare Before Christmas" soundtrack is a change of pace from your classic holiday albums, it's perfect for Halloween lovers who want to get into the holiday spirit.

