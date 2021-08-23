10 Wrapping Paper Picks That Are Just As Special As The Gift

Oh, wrapping paper. It brings back so many fond memories. Namely, navigating crowded stores after realizing it's too late to place an online order, only to find a bad selection of leftover rolls. Anyone else?

This year ​will​ be different. "Why?" you may ask. Well, because August is the new December when it comes to gift wrapping. And not just any old gift wrapping. Chic gift wrapping. Wrapping that's created from recycled materials or utilizes artists' prints or is maybe even made by hand.

Plus, wrapping paper isn't limited to one season. We need it all year long — for birthdays, housewarming gifts, and so on and so forth. Instead of frantically rummaging around the house looking for anything that somewhat resembles gift wrapping each time an event pops up, stock up now. Minus a few holiday-inspired papers, we have rounded up the most elevated wrapping paper you can use all year round. Let's be proactive (and stylish) together.

This geometric gift wrap is handmade with recycled paper. The color combo is top notch and the pattern simply screams modern and cool.

This gift wrap looks like the wallpaper of our dreams. It comes with five pieces of wrapping, but we'll take some for our walls too, please.

If you're searching for an option that's festive without marking any particular holiday, Rifle Paper Co.'s silver-blue floral wrapping is a go-to.

Add character to your presents with this beautiful botanical illustration printed straight onto Cavallini's archival Italian paper. Feeling classier already.

A gift wrapping book? We are so here for it. Featuring nature-inspired illustrations by Dutch artist Valesca van Waveren, these 12 sheets come with 12 accompanying gift tags as a bonus. This could seriously be a gift in and of itself. Very meta.

Delicate and happy, this wrapping paper will make anyone smile.

Your recipient will want to save the paper long after the gift's unwrapped. Look at those clever color names. Obsessed.

This is hands down the best deal of the bunch. We promise this vintage-inspired paper will be a staple all year round.

Yes, technically, we're talking about wrapping ​paper​ here, but just remember: You don't need to use actual paper. These cloths are reusable and add an extra element to your gifting. We love an eco-friendly buy.

Eureka! There is such a thing as stylish Hanukkah wrapping paper!