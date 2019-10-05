19 Places to Buy Unique and Modern Wrapping Paper

Finding the perfect gift, whether it's for a holiday or a birthday, is half the battle. The final challenge is locating unique wrapping paper to make your present truly special. Don't worry — we've rounded up our absolute favorite places for buying modern gift wrap, from easy-to-find chain stores to indie printmakers and Etsy sellers. Keep scrolling to discover gift wrap in retro prints, bold plaids, and more.
1. IKEA
If you're looking for a budget option, head to your local IKEA. The Swedish retailer usually has a couple of nonspecific wrapping options year-round, but come holiday time, it reinvents with all new prints and designs, all usually under $5.
This Chicago-based gift and stationery shop is all about fun, bright colors and patterns. Most of the gift wrap options feature graphic designs, from Memphis-inspired confetti to terrazzo to fun checkers.
Our pick: Waves Gift Wrap, $12
3. UNWRP
Founded by multidisciplinary designer Ashley L. Fouyolle in 2017, UNWRP calls itself a "one-stop shop for all your gifting needs." Lucky for us, that includes unique designs printed on a variety of objects, including eco-friendly gift wrap.
Our pick: Handful of Joy Gift Wrap, $18
4. Maisonette
If you're looking for wrapping paper for the kids' holiday gifts or birthdays (or even just young-at-heart adults), head over to Maisonette, which stocks quaint printed paper from a few makers.
Our pick: March North Star Wrapping Paper, $3.50-$10
5. Mellowworks
This indie maker's options are heavy on colorful graphic motifs, with options for general gifting as well as Christmas and Hanukkah.
Our Pick: Retro Rainbow Checkered Gift Wrap, $12
Looking for something more whimsical? Anthropologie is always a safe bet. It also has a fun selection of trimmings, gift bags, and boxes — perfect for wrapping holiday gifts.
Our pick: House of Hackney Wrapping Paper Book, $24
7. Minted
You likely know Minted for its vast selection of printed goods, like family albums and custom stationery. But they also have a wide selection of wrapping paper. From holiday gift wrap to options for any season or color preference, you're guaranteed to find what you're looking for.
Our pick: Watercolor Gingham Wrapping Paper, $15
8. Target
Target is always stocked with a mix of options year-round. If you're looking for something that works for any occasion (including the holidays), we recommend choosing gift wrap with a neutral base and hints of metallic, like this floral option.
Our pick: Spritz Foil Peonies Gift Wrapping Paper, $5.50
9. Society6
If massive variety is what you're after, hit up Society6, a platform that allows artists to put their designs on a number of products, including wrapping paper. Because their artist base is so wide, there's basically anything you can think of.
Our pick: Cassettes, VHS & Games Wrapping Paper, $27
This fun Etsy seller is solely in the business of wrapping paper, and the designs are largely vintage-inspired. Think motifs inspired by art nouveau midcentury imagery, lumberjack plaids, old newspaper, or vintage postcards.
Our pick: Vintage Postage Stamp Wrapping Paper, $16
11. Rifle Paper Co.
Rifle Paper Co.'s fun, illustrated gift wrap is almost instantly recognizable. Flower and animal patterns are very much their thing, but if you have a specific color palette in mind, you can likely find exactly what you're looking for. Their inventory is extremely well curated, down to their yearly selection of holiday wrapping paper.
Our pick: Strawberry Fields Wrapping Roll, $11
12. Knot & Bow
This indie paper goods studio often partners with designers and illustrators to create wrapping paper that seriously feels like art. Have a cat lover in your life? We may have found just the perfect pick.
Our pick: Violet Cats Newsprint Gift Wrap, $6
13. FlowerSeedPaper
Want the DIY look without doing the work yourself? Consider purchasing a roll of handmade gift wrap from FlowerSeedPaper on Etsy. It makes an already-personal gift feel even more special.
Our pick: Danish Garden Handmade Wrapping Paper, $12
14. Paper Source
This chain store has a bit of everything for everyone: agreeable holiday designs, crowd-pleasing patterns (like marble), and a good selection of solids.
Our pick: Pink & Blue Marble Stone Wrapping Paper, $10.50
15. SoChroma
Etsy seller SoChroma offers something for everyone. Retro lovers will flock to their selection of vintage papers, while floral fanatics will appreciate the selection of nature-themed offerings.
Our pick: 18th Century Wrapping Paper, $14.98
16. St. Frank
St. Frank doesn't offer a ton of options in this department, but what it does offer is very specific: artisan-made wrapping paper with prints inspired by African or South American textiles.
Our pick: Gold Pomegranate Suzani Wrapping Paper, $18
This U.K.-based stationer's wrapping paper looks just like old-school wallpaper. It's almost (keyword: almost) too pretty to unwrap.
Our pick: Vintage-Style Wrapping Paper, $3.76
18. The Design Craft
From stationery to wrapping paper, The Design Craft offers tons of eco-friendly goods in design-forward patterns. We love the optical illusion (and subtle Christmas tree pattern) created in this green striped paper.
Our pick: Triangle Tree Gift Wrap, $20
19. The Inside
Scalamandré's zebra pattern is both timeless and iconic. Oh, and it's now available in wrapping paper form thanks to upscale home retailer The Inside.
Our Pick: Coral Zebra by Scalamandré Gift Wrap Sheets, $35