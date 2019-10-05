19 Places to Buy Unique and Modern Wrapping Paper

Finding the perfect gift, whether it's for a holiday or a birthday, is half the battle. The final challenge is locating unique wrapping paper to make your present truly special. Don't worry — we've rounded up our absolute favorite places for buying modern gift wrap, from easy-to-find chain stores to indie printmakers and Etsy sellers. Keep scrolling to discover gift wrap in retro prints, bold plaids, and more.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Places to Buy Modern Wrapping Paper

If you're looking for a budget option, head to your local IKEA. The Swedish retailer usually has a couple of nonspecific wrapping options year-round, but come holiday time, it reinvents with all new prints and designs, all usually under $5.

Advertisement

This Chicago-based gift and stationery shop is all about fun, bright colors and patterns. Most of the gift wrap options feature graphic designs, from Memphis-inspired confetti to terrazzo to fun checkers.

Advertisement

Founded by multidisciplinary designer Ashley L. Fouyolle in 2017, UNWRP calls itself a "one-stop shop for all your gifting needs." Lucky for us, that includes unique designs printed on a variety of objects, including eco-friendly gift wrap.

Advertisement

If you're looking for wrapping paper for the kids' holiday gifts or birthdays (or even just young-at-heart adults), head over to Maisonette, which stocks quaint printed paper from a few makers.

Advertisement

This indie maker's options are heavy on colorful graphic motifs, with options for general gifting as well as Christmas and Hanukkah.

Advertisement

Looking for something more whimsical? Anthropologie is always a safe bet. It also has a fun selection of trimmings, gift bags, and boxes — perfect for wrapping holiday gifts.

Advertisement

You likely know Minted for its vast selection of printed goods, like family albums and custom stationery. But they also have a wide selection of wrapping paper. From holiday gift wrap to options for any season or color preference, you're guaranteed to find what you're looking for.

Advertisement

Target is always stocked with a mix of options year-round. If you're looking for something that works for any occasion (including the holidays), we recommend choosing gift wrap with a neutral base and hints of metallic, like this floral option.

Advertisement

If massive variety is what you're after, hit up Society6, a platform that allows artists to put their designs on a number of products, including wrapping paper. Because their artist base is so wide, there's basically anything you can think of.

Advertisement

This fun Etsy seller is solely in the business of wrapping paper, and the designs are largely vintage-inspired. Think motifs inspired by art nouveau midcentury imagery, lumberjack plaids, old newspaper, or vintage postcards.

Rifle Paper Co.'s fun, illustrated gift wrap is almost instantly recognizable. Flower and animal patterns are ‌very‌ much their thing, but if you have a specific color palette in mind, you can likely find exactly what you're looking for. Their inventory is extremely well curated, down to their yearly selection of holiday wrapping paper.

This indie paper goods studio often partners with designers and illustrators to create wrapping paper that seriously feels like art. Have a cat lover in your life? We may have found just the perfect pick.

Want the DIY look without doing the work yourself? Consider purchasing a roll of handmade gift wrap from FlowerSeedPaper on Etsy. It makes an already-personal gift feel even more special.

This chain store has a bit of everything for everyone: agreeable holiday designs, crowd-pleasing patterns (like marble), and a good selection of solids.

Etsy seller SoChroma offers something for everyone. Retro lovers will flock to their selection of vintage papers, while floral fanatics will appreciate the selection of nature-themed offerings.

St. Frank doesn't offer a ton of options in this department, but what it does offer is very specific: artisan-made wrapping paper with prints inspired by African or South American textiles.

This U.K.-based stationer's wrapping paper looks just like old-school wallpaper. It's almost (keyword: ‌almost‌) too pretty to unwrap.

From stationery to wrapping paper, The Design Craft offers tons of eco-friendly goods in design-forward patterns. We love the optical illusion (and subtle Christmas tree pattern) created in this green striped paper.

Scalamandré's zebra pattern is both timeless and iconic. Oh, and it's now available in wrapping paper form thanks to upscale home retailer The Inside.