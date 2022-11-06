23 Holiday Wrapping Paper Picks That Are Just as Special as the Gift

If you love giving thoughtful gifts, then you know the agony of wrapping them so they look just right. Do you go for traditional, rustic, or elegant? Do you like something modern, memorable, or kitschy? Whatever your style is, there's a holiday wrapping paper to match it perfectly. And now that it's the season of giving, get inspired by our list of the best holiday wrapping papers that are as unique as the gifts themselves.

Wrap your gifts with this icy blue winter wonderland paper. Each roll measures 17 inches wide by 33 feet long, so you'll have plenty of wrapping paper for all your gifts. One side features a reindeer holiday landscape, and the reverse has blue and white stripes.

The perfect Christmas wrapping paper for little girls. This pink wrapping paper brings a feminine touch to the holidays and a touch of color to your fits. Each sheet is 20 inches wide and 29 inches long, perfect for small to medium-sized gifts.

This silver glitter gift wrap is the way to go if you don't want to feature traditional Christmas decorations but still want that festive touch. This gorgeous wrap elevates any gift you place down the tree.

This wrapping paper features a festive red and green tartan plaid print for a traditional festive look. Each roll is 30 inches wide by 10 feet long – plenty of paper to have all your Christmas gifts match under the tree.

For the indecisive wrapper, this Christmas paper bundle is perfect. You get six unique motifs with three different reversible rolls, from classic plaid tartans to wintry landscapes. Each roll is 30 inches wide by 16 feet long.

Let your creativity run wild with this black and white festive wrapping paper. A great option to include the kids in the gift-wrapping tradition. Have them color over the gift wrap to bring these holiday characters to life. Each roll is 30 inches wide and 10 feet long.

This collector's wrapping paper is the best premium holiday wrapping paper ever. The whimsical details make it unique and charming. Perfect for wrapping special gifts of all sizes. Choose the Holly pattern for more classic gifts and the Red color for more festive options.

Break away from traditional colors with these metallic pink festive wrapping papers. This set comes in three styles: reindeer, snowflakes, and "ho" print. Each roll is 17 inches wide and 120 inches long, making it perfect for small and medium-sized gifts.

Wrap your gifts in this classic Christmas paper featuring illustrated nutcrackers, pine branches, and pine cones on a sober black background. The ultimate gift wrap for classic and timeless gifts. Each roll is 30 inches wide and 118 inches long, perfect for gifts of all sizes.

Support small businesses and wrap your gifts with a whimsical take on a traditional design. This minimalist "ho ho ho" print gift wrap is perfect for all your gifts. It's a classic, fun, festive, and also gender-neutral design. Each roll is 20 inches wide by 29 inches long.

This exclusive holiday gift wrap features Scandinavian-inspired tree prints on a festive red background for playful wrapping paper. An excellent option for minimalist or Scandi-inspired holiday decor under the tree. Each roll is 30 inches wide by 10 feet long.

These adorable holiday-inspired gift wraps are perfect for all children. Featuring festive designs with cartoon-like illustrations, it's the ideal design for the small ones in the house. From black and white minimalist styles to winter blue joyful designs, you'll find the perfect one for every ch gift. Each roll is 20 inches wide by 29 inches long.

This is undoubtedly the most luxurious holiday wrapping paper ever. The whimsical and colorful floral pattern, so distinctive of Rifle Paper Co., pairs perfectly with the gold foil background that will make your gifts shine from across the room. Each roll is 30 inches wide and 96 inches long.

Not into colors? No worries! This kraft wrapping paper roll features festive designs in black prints. There's one featuring Christmas flowers, another one with a gingerbread man and candy cane, and the third one with pine cones and pine branches. Each roll is 17 inches wide by 120 inches long, perfect for smaller gifts.

These beautifully designed wrap papers are perfect for the holiday season. The reversible design gives you more motifs for less, so you can mix and match different colors as you wrap your gifts. Each roll is 2.5 feet wide by 22 feet long, making them great for medium to large-sized gifts.

Have fun gift-wrapping this season with this Home Alone-inspired wrapping paper. Featuring the movie's characters, most-popular catchphrases, and a few festive decorations, it's the perfect way to infuse your gifts with some holiday cheer. Each roll is 20 inches wide by 29 inches long, ideal for small to medium-sized gifts.

The perfect blend of minimalist-inspired designs with a bit of holiday cheer. Featuring metallic foil accents in festive designs and colors, these wrapping paper rolls are a unique and original way to wrap all your gifts this season. Each roll is 30 inches long and 6 feet long.

This metallic accent gift wrap will add a slight shimmer to your gifting this season. Adorned with tiny pine trees in a gold foil finish to contrast against the night black background. This decorative wrapping paper will instantly add some luxurious appeal to your gifts. Each roll is 30 inches wide by 8 feet long, perfect for gifts of all sizes.

Featuring adorable vintage-inspired holiday Christmas illustrations, this is perfect for traditional homes. The design works well for children and adults, with its nostalgic appeal and cheerful colors. Each roll is 23 inches wide by 32 feet long, making it perfect for large to plus-sized gifts.

Rich red snowflakes over a pine-green background make this gift wrap the perfect style for unique gifts. The sophisticated look is ideal for corporate gifts and adding holiday charm under your tree.

Have fun with this silver Mrs. Claus gift wrap. The metallic finish will double as a reflective surface, catch your trees' light, and reflect all the branches and fun colors, making this wrapping paper even more special. Each roll is 30 inches wide by 10 feet long.

This reversible premium wrapping paper roll is a sophisticated option for wrapping your gifts. The rich green hue and black paper roll add a classic style to your Christmas tree. The solid pattern keeps your gifts stylish and simplistic yet elegant and alluring. Each roll is 30 inches wide by 16.5 feet long, perfect for wrapping gifts of all sizes.

Wrap your gifts in this retro-inspired funky paper. It features Christmas-themed records, funky stars, and music notes in a lovely pink backdrop. Perfect for teenagers and kids. Each roll is 30 inches wide by 118 inches long, covering up to 25 square feet of presents.