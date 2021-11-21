The Best Wrapping Paper We Found on Amazon

Wrapping paper is the unsung hero of any holiday season. Sure, the gifts are important, but wrapping them in gorgeous paper adds a special touch that makes the season feel that much more magical. Not only does wrapping paper conceal your gifts, but when you tuck gorgeously wrapped presents under the tree or on your holiday table, it can elevate your whole seasonal aesthetic. And thanks to Amazon, it's easy to find the perfect paper for your holiday look without ever leaving your couch.

Whether you're a traditionalist who loves a classic wrapping paper look or you're looking to branch out with glittery glam or pastel holiday paper, this is the very best wrapping paper on Amazon for every holiday style sensibility.

Best Traditional

This pretty wrapping paper set is perfect for anyone who loves a classic holiday look. With candy canes, snowflakes, Santa, and more, the set's patterns rock all the key players of the season. Plus, the wrapping paper is reversible, offering six patterns for the price of three.

Best Glam

If you like your holidays with a side of sparkle, then you'll love this foil wrapping paper set. Featuring gold, silver, and rose gold hues accented with glitter, this wrapping paper will instantly make your holiday aesthetic feel more glamorous.

Best Solid

Patterned paper is pretty, but this wrapping paper proves that solids can add just as much magic to the holidays as their patterned counterparts. The metallic red, green, and gold set is all kinds of pretty, and it offers a solid foundation for adding decorative accents, like beautiful bows and ribbons.

Best Pastel

There's no reason red and green should get all the holiday love. With its sweet pastel hues, this wrapping paper set will add a touch of pretty softness to any holiday set-up. The paper also features lines on the back to make it easy to get that straight, perfect cut.

Best Sustainable

Thanks to its limited ink coverage, this fully recyclable kraft wrapping paper is as sustainable as it is adorable. The playful pops of color are sure to bring uplifting holiday cheer to anyone lucky enough to receive your gifts.

Best Hanukkah

Featuring festive dreidel and menorah patterns, this wrapping paper is a great option for all of your Hanukkah gifts. It also has gridlines on the back to make easy work of creating a professionally wrapped look for all eight nights and beyond.