The Best Wrapping Paper We Found on Amazon

By Kelly Weimert November 21, 2021
Wrapping paper is the unsung hero of any holiday season. Sure, the gifts are important, but wrapping them in gorgeous paper adds a special touch that makes the season feel that much more magical. Not only does wrapping paper conceal your gifts, but when you tuck gorgeously wrapped presents under the tree or on your holiday table, it can elevate your whole seasonal aesthetic. And thanks to Amazon, it's easy to find the perfect paper for your holiday look without ever leaving your couch.

Whether you're a traditionalist who loves a classic wrapping paper look or you're looking to branch out with glittery glam or pastel holiday paper, this is the very best wrapping paper on Amazon for every holiday style sensibility.

Best Traditional

The perfect reversible wrapping paper for a classic Christmas aesthetic.

AMAZON

Hallmark Christmas Reversible Wrapping Paper

$14.99

This pretty wrapping paper set is perfect for anyone who loves a classic holiday look. With candy canes, snowflakes, Santa, and more, the set's patterns rock all the key players of the season. Plus, the wrapping paper is reversible, offering six patterns for the price of three.

Best Glam

This gorgeously glam wrapping paper will add just the right amount of sparkle to your holiday aesthetic.

AMAZON

Hallmark Foil Christmas Wrapping Paper

$14.99

If you like your holidays with a side of sparkle, then you'll love this foil wrapping paper set. Featuring gold, silver, and rose gold hues accented with glitter, this wrapping paper will instantly make your holiday aesthetic feel more glamorous.

Best Solid

This solid metallic wrapping paper lays the perfect foundation for pretty accents, like beautiful bows and ribbons.

AMAZON

Hallmark Foil Holiday Wrapping Paper

$14.99

Patterned paper is pretty, but this wrapping paper proves that solids can add just as much magic to the holidays as their patterned counterparts. The metallic red, green, and gold set is all kinds of pretty, and it offers a solid foundation for adding decorative accents, like beautiful bows and ribbons.

Best Pastel

Featuring pretty pastel hues, this wrapping paper offers an unconventional take on a traditional holiday aesthetic.

AMAZON

Hallmark Peachy Pink Christmas Paper

$12.60

There's no reason red and green should get all the holiday love. With its sweet pastel hues, this wrapping paper set will add a touch of pretty softness to any holiday set-up. The paper also features lines on the back to make it easy to get that straight, perfect cut.

Best Sustainable

Equal parts adorable and sustainable, this recyclable wrapping paper will bring all the holiday cheer.

AMAZON

Hallmark Recyclable Wrapping Paper

$14.65

Thanks to its limited ink coverage, this fully recyclable kraft wrapping paper is as sustainable as it is adorable. The playful pops of color are sure to bring uplifting holiday cheer to anyone lucky enough to receive your gifts.

Best Hanukkah

Coming in three Hanukkah-themed patterns, this wrapping paper will take you through all eight nights of the holiday in style.

AMAZON

Hallmark Hanukkah Wrapping Paper

$14.99+

Featuring festive dreidel and menorah patterns, this wrapping paper is a great option for all of your Hanukkah gifts. It also has gridlines on the back to make easy work of creating a professionally wrapped look for all eight nights and beyond.

