These Amazon Finds Are Perfect for Your Super Bowl Party

Whether you're a diehard football fan or just in it for the halftime show and commercials, the Super Bowl is always a good excuse to throw a party. And we say it's never a bad idea to hit up Amazon for all of the hostess-with-the-mostess essentials. Whether you're in need of some party-ready platters for your favorite game day appetizers or you want to go all out with football-festive picks, here are all of the best Super Bowl party supplies on Amazon.

Best Overall

The Esjay Football Party Supplies and Decorations Set has everything you need for the ultimate Super Bowl party, including dinner plates, dessert plates, spoons, forks, hanging swirls, a table cover, banners, paper napkins, and balloons. Ideal for parties of 24, getting ready for Sunday night football has never been easier.

Best Serving Trays

Lean into the football theme with these football serving trays. Perfect for chips, candy, or any of your favorite snacks, these adorable platters will score you major points.

Best Tablecloth

Yes, football tablecloths are a thing and couldn't be more perfect for parties. Designed to look like a football field, it will look great paired with other Super Bowl party decorations, like football balloons and garlands.

Best for Beverages

Have your beer, soft drinks, and bottled water chilled and ready to drink with this party beverage tub. Plus, it's shatter-proof (aka party proof).

Best for Chips and Dip

Set up your chips and dip in style with the hand painted Full 90 Burton and Burton Ceramic Football Stadium Chip and Dip Serving Set. Since it's ceramic, you can reuse it every football Sunday.

Best Banner

This party banner set is not only perfect for your Super Bowl party, but they also double as baby shower or birthday party decorations. Made of burlap, it has a rustic, more elevated football party look.

Best Party Favors

We all know how stressful the Super Bowl can be for diehard fans, so these mini football stress balls would make amazing party favors.

Best for Photo Booths

Make a picture-perfect photo booth with this 17-piece prop kit. Made of heavy-duty cardboard, they can be reused time and time again.

Best Napkins

Add to the sports theme tableware with these football paper napkins.

Best Cups

Bottoms up with these football-themed cups.

Best Centerpiece

Tie your Super Bowl party together with this football paper lantern centerpiece set.