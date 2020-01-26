These Amazon Finds Are Perfect for Your Super Bowl Party

Whether you're a diehard football fan or just in it for the halftime show and commercials, the Super Bowl is always a good excuse to throw a party. And we say it's never a bad idea to hit up Amazon for all of the hostess-with-the-mostess essentials. Whether you're in need of some party-ready platters for your favorite game day appetizers or you want to go all out with football-festive picks, here are all of the best Super Bowl party supplies on Amazon.

Best Overall

Perfect for the Super Bowl or football themed birthdays, this set includes everything from banners to napkins to get the party started in no time.

Esjay Football Party Supplies and Decorations Set

$29.98

The Esjay Football Party Supplies and Decorations Set has everything you need for the ultimate Super Bowl party, including dinner plates, dessert plates, spoons, forks, hanging swirls, a table cover, banners, paper napkins, and balloons. Ideal for parties of 24, getting ready for Sunday night football has never been easier.

Best Serving Trays

Available in packs of 10, these football serving trays are just what you need to transform your snack table for the big game.

Anapoliz Football Serving Trays (set of 10)

$11.99

Lean into the football theme with these football serving trays. Perfect for chips, candy, or any of your favorite snacks, these adorable platters will score you major points.

Best Tablecloth

Covering tables of up to 8 feet, this football field tablecloth will keep your furniture clean without ruining the fun. And the best part? It comes in packs of 12, so you can have all your tables and surfaces covered.

Grandipity Football Field Tablecloth (set of 12)

$25.99

Yes, football tablecloths are a thing and couldn't be more perfect for parties. Designed to look like a football field, it will look great paired with other Super Bowl party decorations, like football balloons and garlands.

Best for Beverages

Get your drinks chilled and ready to drink with this party beverage tub. It’s shatter-proof and spacious enough to fit everything from beer to bottled water.

Prodyne Big Square Party Beverage Tub

$28.98

Have your beer, soft drinks, and bottled water chilled and ready to drink with this party beverage tub. Plus, it's shatter-proof (aka party proof).

Best for Chips and Dip

Hand painted and made with ceramic, this football stadium chip and dip serving set is the perfect ode to the Super Bowl and every epic football game after it.

Full 90 Burton and Burton Ceramic Football Stadium Chip and Dip Serving Set

$25.95

Set up your chips and dip in style with the hand painted Full 90 Burton and Burton Ceramic Football Stadium Chip and Dip Serving Set. Since it's ceramic, you can reuse it every football Sunday.

Best Banner

Get ready for game time with this two-piece banner set. Made from burlap, they can also be used for sports themed baby showers or birthday parties.

Boao Store 2-Piece Football Game Burlap Banners

$11.49

This party banner set is not only perfect for your Super Bowl party, but they also double as baby shower or birthday party decorations. Made of burlap, it has a rustic, more elevated football party look.

Best Party Favors

Handing out these mini foam footballs as party favors is something all your guests can appreciate, especially if it’s a close game.

JOYIN 16-Pack Mini Football Foam Stress Balls

$11.99

We all know how stressful the Super Bowl can be for diehard fans, so these mini football stress balls would make amazing party favors.

Best for Photo Booths

Make memories on Super Bowl Sunday with this photo booth prop kit, made with quality materials, so you can reuse them for any other football-themed parties you have.

BCHOCKS 17-Piece Super Bowl Photo Booth Props Kits by Partico

$10.99

Make a picture-perfect photo booth with this 17-piece prop kit. Made of heavy-duty cardboard, they can be reused time and time again.

Best Napkins

Available in packs of 100, these football paper napkins are the perfect final touch.

Partay Shenanigans 100-Pack Football Party Napkins

$13.99

Add to the sports theme tableware with these football paper napkins.

Best Cups

Drink your favorite beverages during the Super Bowl in these football-themed cups. Available in packs of 72, you’ll have more than enough cups to go around.

JOYIN 72-Pack Touchdown Football-Themed Cups

$18.99

Bottoms up with these football-themed cups.

Best Centerpiece

Score not one, but two centerpieces with this football paper lantern set. Standing at 11 inches tall and made with a sturdy cardstock base, the centerpiece will complement any football-themed party.

Beistle 2-Piece Football Paper Lanterns Table Centerpiece

$10.50

Tie your Super Bowl party together with this football paper lantern centerpiece set.

