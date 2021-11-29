The 9 Best Toys You Can Buy on Amazon

From the Toys We Love list to curated holiday gift guides, Amazon is stocked with some of the best toys and gift ideas to buy for the holiday season. Whether you're looking for Disney playsets or best-selling toys for Marvel lovers, here are the best toys on Amazon that'll make holiday shopping infinitely easier.

Best Playset

Let your child’s imagination run wild with this pop-up Frozen 2-inspired playset. Complete with Anna and Elsa dolls and seven accessories, it has two magical floors that package nicely into a carrying case with a handle.

Disney Frozen Pop Adventures Arendelle Castle Playset With Handle

$24.99

This pop-up playset isn't for your average Disney princess. Designed for kids ages three and up, it includes the dolls of the iconic sisterly duo Anna and Elsa (along with seven accessories and two floors inspired by the movie ​Frozen 2​) that package perfectly into an adorable carrying case, complete with a handle.

Best Stocking Stuffer

Toys can act as major stress relievers, especially this fidget toy pack from Small Fish. With 40 pieces, these relaxing toys are small enough to make the perfect stocking stuffers.

Small Fish Fidget Toy Pack

$23.95

As much as adults stress over the holidays, it can be overwhelming for kids, too. Help relieve stress with this fidget toy pack from Small Fish. Since there are 40 pieces, you can easily use them as stocking stuffers.

Best for Budding Athletes

Keep kids on their toes with this fun basketball set. It can be used indoors and outdoors, and offers six adjustable height settings. Perfect for children under the age of five, it can also help develop social and motor skills.

Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set

$34.99

This kid-friendly indoor and outdoor Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set is perfect for little ones ages one-and-a-half to five years old. Not only is it a fun game, but it can also help develop social and motor skills, along with coordination.

Best for Barbie Lovers

This 2021 Dreamhouse (which stands at almost four feet tall) has 75 pieces for the ultimate Barbie lover. Designed for three- to seven-year-olds, it has customizable lights and sounds for kids to get imaginative with their Barbie playtime.

Barbie Dreamhouse

$179.99

The Barbie Dreamhouse is a classic toy that seems to get better and better over the years. This new and improved playset is a whopping three-story house that has a pool, slide, elevator, puppy play area, and more designed for children three to seven years old.

Best for Marvel Fans

Marvel and LEGO fans of all ages will have a blast with this Spider-Man and Ghost Rider vs. Carnage set. It comes with 212 pieces and three iconic characters to set the scene for endless amounts of playtime.

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Spider-Man and Ghost Rider vs. Carnage

$16.00

Kids will surely have an adventure with this LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Spider-Man and Ghost Rider vs. Carnage collectible. Of its 212 pieces, it contains three Marvel characters, a car with a removable roof, and removable flames.

Best for Learning

Who knew chemistry could be so fun? This science kit has over 15 educational science experiments that’ll make anyone interested in STEM.

National Geographic Chemistry Set

$37.99

Here's a STEM-related option that's great for kids ages eight and older. This science kit includes over 15 experiences, including fizzing solutions, glowing worms, crystals, and more.

Best Play Food

We all love going out for ice cream, so why not recreate it through a playset? This 28-piece set comes with play money, ice cream cones, scoops of ice cream, and more for an imaginatively delicious experience.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter

$32.71

With over three decades in the toy industry, this Melissa & Doug ice cream country playset is bound to be on any kid's wish list. A perfect gift for kids ages three and up, this setup will have kids building their favorite ice cream with a reusable menu, scooper, toppings, and more.

Best for Creatives

Kids can draw easily with this light up tracing pad. Complete with pencils, blank paper, and over 100 traceable images, there’s no telling what drawings kids will create.

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

$24.65

Drawing has never been easier than with the Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad. It comes with all the drawing supplies kids need to stay entertained and creative.

Best Board Game

Both kids and adults will love the classic Battleship board game. This version includes airplanes and ships, so you can up your strategy to win.

Battleship With Planes Strategy Board Game

$16.99

Here's a Hasbro board game the whole family can enjoy. This Amazon Exclusive puts a twist on the classic battleship game with airplanes along with ships.

