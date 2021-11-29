The 9 Best Toys You Can Buy on Amazon

From the Toys We Love list to curated holiday gift guides, Amazon is stocked with some of the best toys and gift ideas to buy for the holiday season. Whether you're looking for Disney playsets or best-selling toys for Marvel lovers, here are the best toys on Amazon that'll make holiday shopping infinitely easier.

Best Playset

This pop-up playset isn't for your average Disney princess. Designed for kids ages three and up, it includes the dolls of the iconic sisterly duo Anna and Elsa (along with seven accessories and two floors inspired by the movie ​Frozen 2​) that package perfectly into an adorable carrying case, complete with a handle.

Best Stocking Stuffer

As much as adults stress over the holidays, it can be overwhelming for kids, too. Help relieve stress with this fidget toy pack from Small Fish. Since there are 40 pieces, you can easily use them as stocking stuffers.

Best for Budding Athletes

This kid-friendly indoor and outdoor Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set is perfect for little ones ages one-and-a-half to five years old. Not only is it a fun game, but it can also help develop social and motor skills, along with coordination.

Best for Barbie Lovers

The Barbie Dreamhouse is a classic toy that seems to get better and better over the years. This new and improved playset is a whopping three-story house that has a pool, slide, elevator, puppy play area, and more designed for children three to seven years old.

Best for Marvel Fans

Kids will surely have an adventure with this LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Spider-Man and Ghost Rider vs. Carnage collectible. Of its 212 pieces, it contains three Marvel characters, a car with a removable roof, and removable flames.

Best for Learning

Here's a STEM-related option that's great for kids ages eight and older. This science kit includes over 15 experiences, including fizzing solutions, glowing worms, crystals, and more.

Best Play Food

With over three decades in the toy industry, this Melissa & Doug ice cream country playset is bound to be on any kid's wish list. A perfect gift for kids ages three and up, this setup will have kids building their favorite ice cream with a reusable menu, scooper, toppings, and more.

Best for Creatives

Drawing has never been easier than with the Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad. It comes with all the drawing supplies kids need to stay entertained and creative.

Best Board Game

Here's a Hasbro board game the whole family can enjoy. This Amazon Exclusive puts a twist on the classic battleship game with airplanes along with ships.