These Are the Most Popular Toys for the Holidays, According to Amazon

It's never too early to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping, especially when it comes to toys, but you don't have to wait to find out the most popular picks of the season. Amazon's 'Toys We Love' list is back to help make holiday shopping in 2021 so much easier.
Amazon's Toys We Love list features more than 70 products for kids of all ages and interests, from educational STEM toys to classic board games. And with names like Barbie, LEGO, Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney making appearances throughout the list, these best-selling toys are bound to be a hit. The fun isn't just for kids either — there are plenty of gift ideas for adults who are kids at heart, too.
This year, Amazon also launched a Holiday Kids Gift Book that includes over 90 pages of toy and gift ideas, fun holiday activities to do at home, and the chance for kids to create the holiday wishlists of their dreams.
Check out our favorites and shop Amazon's Toys We Love list now.
