Here Are the Most Popular Toys for the Holidays, According to Amazon

By Erin Lassner September 13, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Each year, Amazon comes out with its highly anticipated "Toys We Love" list, and the 2022 lineup has just been revealed. After 365 days of research, testing, and endless debate, the online retailer's toys team has finally narrowed it down to 2022's must-have holiday gifts for all the toy lovers in your life.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Anne Carrihill, Amazon's director of toys and games, lists learning toys, arts and crafts projects, action characters, and products from small businesses as some of 2022's hot ticket items.

The entire list includes a mix of over 200 epic new releases and longtime favorites. Prices start at under $10, with over 100 picks under $50. Keep scrolling for a few of our personal faves that we may just need to buy for ourselves.

Advertisement

1. Lite Brite Wall Art POP Wow, $99.99

See More Photos

2. Exploding Kittens LLC A Game of Cat and Mouth, $16.99

See More Photos

3. Magna-Tiles Glow in the Dark Set, $29.99

See More Photos

4. LEGO Ideas Tree House, $199.99

See More Photos

5. Radio Flyer Classic Walker Wagon, $89.99

See More Photos

6. Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter, $55.24

See More Photos

7. Battat Musical Barn Playset, $29.95

See More Photos

8. LEGO Floral Art Building Set, $89.89

See More Photos

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy