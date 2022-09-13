Here Are the Most Popular Toys for the Holidays, According to Amazon

Each year, Amazon comes out with its highly anticipated "Toys We Love" list, and the 2022 lineup has just been revealed. After 365 days of research, testing, and endless debate, the online retailer's toys team has finally narrowed it down to 2022's must-have holiday gifts for all the toy lovers in your life.
Anne Carrihill, Amazon's director of toys and games, lists learning toys, arts and crafts projects, action characters, and products from small businesses as some of 2022's hot ticket items.
The entire list includes a mix of over 200 epic new releases and longtime favorites. Prices start at under $10, with over 100 picks under $50. Keep scrolling for a few of our personal faves that we may just need to buy for ourselves.