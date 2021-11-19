Light Up the Night With Our 6 Favorite Menorahs on Amazon

By Erin Lassner November 19, 2021
Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

From kitty cat cuties to sleek stunners, there is no shortage of menorahs on the market. And with Hanukkah quickly approaching, it's time to make sure you're all prepped and ready to go. So, instead of scrambling last minute for the perfect one, we did the hard part for you and found six major winners. Whether you're looking for a classic model or something a little more modern, here are our favorite menorahs, all available on Amazon.

Best Modern Menorah

Crafted from acacia wood and alloy metal, this modern menorah makes a quiet statement that's oh so powerful. It truly doubles as a work of art.

AMAZON

Nambe Geo Menorah

$99.99

The geometric design and combination of wood and metal makes for a contemporary menorah that will serve as decor all year round.

Funniest Menorah

This hand painted ceramic menorah will keep you hip to all the latest slang. It would also make for a hilarious holiday gift.

AMAZON

Rite Lite Chanukah Texting Menorah

$25.04

OMG Happy Hanukkah! BRB going to celebrate. LOL.

Best Colorful Menorah

Add a little color to the holiday with this modern piece of art. It will serve as the dreamiest eye candy all Hanukkah long.

AMAZON

Yair Emanuel Multicolor Cone Shaped Menorah

$79.90

Designed in Jerusalem by famous Judaica artist Yair Emanuel, this modern menorah is joyful and vibrant, while remaining sleek and refined.

Best Classic Menorah

This vintage-feeling beauty boasts a traditional silhouette with a twist.

AMAZON

The Dreidel Company Tree of Life Menorah

$49.99

Sold in both silver- and gold-colored metal, this traditional menorah is both affordable and timeless.

Cutest Menorah

Why have one cat when you can have nine? Give your favorite cat person this paw-some menorah.

AMAZON

Aviv Judaica Jessica Sporn Cat Menorah

$59.99

Put cats on anything and we're instantly sold!

Best Overall

Welcome Hanukkah with this strikingly beautiful handmade iron menorah. It's a quality piece you will treasure forever.

AMAZON

Stur-De Blacksmith 9 Branch Menorah

$85.00

This customer favorite is the perfect combination of classic and contemporary design.

Erin Lassner

Erin Lassner

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

