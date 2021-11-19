Light Up the Night With Our 6 Favorite Menorahs on Amazon

Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.
From kitty cat cuties to sleek stunners, there is no shortage of menorahs on the market. And with Hanukkah quickly approaching, it's time to make sure you're all prepped and ready to go. So, instead of scrambling last minute for the perfect one, we did the hard part for you and found six major winners. Whether you're looking for a classic model or something a little more modern, here are our favorite menorahs, all available on Amazon.
Best Modern Menorah
The geometric design and combination of wood and metal makes for a contemporary menorah that will serve as decor all year round.
Funniest Menorah
OMG Happy Hanukkah! BRB going to celebrate. LOL.
Best Colorful Menorah
Designed in Jerusalem by famous Judaica artist Yair Emanuel, this modern menorah is joyful and vibrant, while remaining sleek and refined.
Best Classic Menorah
Sold in both silver- and gold-colored metal, this traditional menorah is both affordable and timeless.
Cutest Menorah
Put cats on anything and we're instantly sold!
Best Overall
This customer favorite is the perfect combination of classic and contemporary design.
