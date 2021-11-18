Our All-Time Favorite Ugly Christmas Sweaters on Amazon

By Erin Lassner November 18, 2021
Image Credit: Isabel Pavia/Moment/GettyImages

'Tis the season for Christmas movies, hot cocoa, holiday scented candles, and of course — ugly Christmas sweaters. Whether you're scrambling to find one for a holiday gathering or just looking to get in the spirit, here are our seven favorites that are sure to make a statement.

Most Classic

This classic sweater is about to be your holiday staple this year and for years to come.

AMAZON

Daisysboutique Reindeer, Snowman, Santa, Snowflakes Sweater

$39.99

You can't go wrong with Santa, reindeer, Christmas trees, and snowflakes all in one place. We promise you'll be sporting this classic year after year.

Best Light Up

Fully embrace the spirit of the season with this multi-colored LED sweater. It's sure to dazzle at any holiday celebration.

AMAZON

Goodstoworld Light Up Knitted Ugly Christmas Sweater

$42.99

Embody the Christmas tree with this attention grabbing number. And if you're looking to win the ugly sweater contest, a pullover that lights up in a rainbow of colors will certainly get you noticed.

Best for Sports Fans

Root for your team this holiday season (and all year long) with this ultra-cozy cardigan. It makes a perfect gift for yourself or your favorite sports fan.

AMAZON

FOCO NFL Men's Cardigan

$49.95+

Cheer on your favorite team while getting in the holiday spirit. This sweater may be an investment, but we can assure you it's a quality piece that will last a lifetime.

Funniest

We're out of office and so is Santa. The vibrant colors and summery theme will bring a big smile to anyone's face (including Santa's).

AMAZON

v28 Out of Office Christmas Sweater

$34.99

Santa's on vacay and we don't blame him. Everyone will chuckle at this new take on an ugly Christmas sweater.

Trendiest

This ugly Christmas sweater is somehow still adorable. If you're looking to celebrate in style — this one's for you.

AMAZON

BerryGo Pullover Reindeer Sweater

$31.99

Somehow ugly Christmas sweaters can still be trendy. Make sure you're the chicest one at the party with this affordable pullover that you'll want to wear all season long.

Best Customizable

Coordinate with your favorite people this holiday season. Select your favorite colors, pattern, and your family name.

AMAZON

Yeh Gift Personalized Sweatshirt

$29.99

Match with the fam in this cute holiday pullover. Giving off vintage vibes galore, this crewneck will make the perfect alternative to your favorite pair of Christmas jammies.

Most Unique

Add a few extra legs to your body with this silly octopus sweater. This knit number is certainly unique and is sure to bring smiles all season long.

AMAZON

Blizzard Bay Ugly Christmas Sweater

$34.99

This random octopus sweater is about as ugly as it gets, and that's why we love it. It's a cross between grandpa's old knit sweater and a colorful Christmas cartoon.

