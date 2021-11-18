Our All-Time Favorite Ugly Christmas Sweaters on Amazon

Image Credit: Isabel Pavia/Moment/GettyImages

'Tis the season for Christmas movies, hot cocoa, holiday scented candles, and of course — ugly Christmas sweaters. Whether you're scrambling to find one for a holiday gathering or just looking to get in the spirit, here are our seven favorites that are sure to make a statement.

Most Classic

You can't go wrong with Santa, reindeer, Christmas trees, and snowflakes all in one place. We promise you'll be sporting this classic year after year.

Best Light Up

Embody the Christmas tree with this attention grabbing number. And if you're looking to win the ugly sweater contest, a pullover that lights up in a rainbow of colors will certainly get you noticed.

Best for Sports Fans

Cheer on your favorite team while getting in the holiday spirit. This sweater may be an investment, but we can assure you it's a quality piece that will last a lifetime.

Funniest

Santa's on vacay and we don't blame him. Everyone will chuckle at this new take on an ugly Christmas sweater.

Trendiest

Somehow ugly Christmas sweaters can still be trendy. Make sure you're the chicest one at the party with this affordable pullover that you'll want to wear all season long.

Best Customizable

Match with the fam in this cute holiday pullover. Giving off vintage vibes galore, this crewneck will make the perfect alternative to your favorite pair of Christmas jammies.

Most Unique

This random octopus sweater is about as ugly as it gets, and that's why we love it. It's a cross between grandpa's old knit sweater and a colorful Christmas cartoon.