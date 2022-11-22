Boost Your Holiday Curb Appeal With These 6 Outdoor Christmas Decorations on Amazon

The best part about decorating for Christmas is that it's not just an indoor affair — deck your halls ‌and‌ your exterior for the festive season! To help inspire your outdoor setup, we've rounded up the best outdoor Christmas decorations on Amazon, from elegant and illuminated reindeer to a cheerful inflatable Santa Claus.

Best Overall

Nothing says "the holidays" like reindeer! What we love most about this light-up outdoor sculpture is that it stands out day or night. In the daytime, the latticed frame is highlighted, while at night, warm white lights, some of which sparkle, create a dazzling show.

Best Snowman

This friendly family trio of lit-up snowmen is an adorable way to decorate your front lawn. Best of all, they're collapsible for easy storage after the holidays.

Best String Lights

String lights are the quintessential Christmas decoration, particularly when it comes to outdoor spaces. Use this indoor/outdoor 82-foot strand to wrap around an outdoor Christmas tree, line your front porch, or decorate your landscaping.

Best Outdoor Christmas Tree

Whether you live in a warm-weather climate without evergreen trees or you simply don't have an evergreen in your front yard, you can use this waterfall tree to create the illusion of a Christmas tree. All you need to do is hang it up in a high place, whether on your front porch or attached to another tree.

Best Santa Claus

Looking to adorn your lawn with an inflatable Christmas decoration? This Santa Claus and polar bear by inflatables giant GOOSH are sure to bring a smile to everyone's face. It comes with LED lights inside for a day-to-night display.

Best Snowflakes

Prefer a wintry theme to a distinctly Christmas one? These LED snowflakes, which measure 36 inches in diameter, are ideal for hanging in your windows or on your home's exterior. When you're ready to put them in storage, they fold up to take up less space.