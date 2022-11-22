Boost Your Holiday Curb Appeal With These 6 Outdoor Christmas Decorations on Amazon

By Stefanie Waldek November 22, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

The best part about decorating for Christmas is that it's not just an indoor affair — deck your halls ‌and‌ your exterior for the festive season! To help inspire your outdoor setup, we've rounded up the best outdoor Christmas decorations on Amazon, from elegant and illuminated reindeer to a cheerful inflatable Santa Claus.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Overall

Elegant latticework creates the body of this beautiful reindeer sculpture, while warm white lights add a show-stopping element.

Amazon

Vanthylit White Standing Deer

Nothing says "the holidays" like reindeer! What we love most about this light-up outdoor sculpture is that it stands out day or night. In the daytime, the latticed frame is highlighted, while at night, warm white lights, some of which sparkle, create a dazzling show.

Advertisement

Best Snowman

These three illuminated snowmen will cheerfully greet guests who arrive at your home this holiday season.

Amazon

ATDAWN Pre-Lit Snowman Family

This friendly family trio of lit-up snowmen is an adorable way to decorate your front lawn. Best of all, they're collapsible for easy storage after the holidays.

Best String Lights

These string lights include 200 mini LED lightbulbs over the span of 82 feet, which can be connected in a chain of up to five individual strands.

Amazon

YIQU 82-Foot String Lights

String lights are the quintessential Christmas decoration, particularly when it comes to outdoor spaces. Use this indoor/outdoor 82-foot strand to wrap around an outdoor Christmas tree, line your front porch, or decorate your landscaping.

Advertisement

Best Outdoor Christmas Tree

Channel the Christmas spirit without a formal Christmas tree, thanks to this faux tree made of string lights.

Amazon

Brightown Waterfall Tree Lights With Topper Star

Whether you live in a warm-weather climate without evergreen trees or you simply don't have an evergreen in your front yard, you can use this waterfall tree to create the illusion of a Christmas tree. All you need to do is hang it up in a high place, whether on your front porch or attached to another tree.

Advertisement

Best Santa Claus

If inflatable lawn decorations are your thing, this cute Santa Claus and polar bear combo should make your Christmas decorating list.

Amazon

GOOSH 6-Foot Christmas Inflatables Santa Claus and Polar Bear

Looking to adorn your lawn with an inflatable Christmas decoration? This Santa Claus and polar bear by inflatables giant GOOSH are sure to bring a smile to everyone's face. It comes with LED lights inside for a day-to-night display.

Best Snowflakes

Hang these giant twinkling snowflakes inside your windows or off the edge of your front porch to add some winter magic to your home.

Amazon

Kringle Traditions LED Folding Twinkle Snowflake

Prefer a wintry theme to a distinctly Christmas one? These LED snowflakes, which measure 36 inches in diameter, are ideal for hanging in your windows or on your home's exterior. When you're ready to put them in storage, they fold up to take up less space.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy