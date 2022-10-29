The 10 Best Artificial Christmas Trees to Buy Online

For those who celebrate Christmas, there's nothing quite like having a Christmas tree up in your living room. Of course, the joy of a real Christmas tree also brings along the pains of them too: fallen needles, dried-out branches, and any bugs that may have been there since it was outdoors. Luckily, faux Christmas trees have become so realistic and life-like, they can capture all of the magic of the holiday with none of the stress and mess. Plus, they can come in any shape, size, and color you want. Some even have pre-strung lights! To help you celebrate the season with ease, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite artificial Christmas trees to buy online to make your home feel like Santa's workshop come December.

This premium spruce from Better Choice is one of the best-rated artificial Christmas trees on Amazon. At 7.5ft tall, it's standard for artificial trees, but it also comes in a 6ft and 0ft option for those looking for a taller tree. The tree comes in three separate sections that are easy to assemble and require no tools. You only need to spend about 30 minutes fluffing all the branches, but this will give you an entire appearance that makes the tree look bigger than it is. This tree comes unlit, so you can freely decorate it to match your holiday decor.

2. Best for Small Spaces: Wayfair Kingswood Fir Artificial Fir Christmas Tree, $151.99

This slim tree offers an excellent choice for small spaces. Lush fir branches give you plenty of space for your best Christmas ornaments and lights, while the green plastic needles give you fuss-free upkeep in your living room or foyer. The slender shape is ideal for small apartments or to add as an accent tree by your entryway, guest room, or hallway.

This Pre-Lit Frasier Fir Faux Christmas Tree from Pottery Barn comes in two sizes: the 7.5 foot-tall has over 700 clear lights, while the 9 foot comes with 1,000 pre-installed lights. Both sizes offer a remarkably authentic look, and the needles fluff into a full-bodied tree that will become the centerpiece of all your celebrations. The tree also comes with Instant Glow Power technology, so you'll only have one cord at the bottom of the tree, making it even easier to install.

Even if you live in a small studio apartment, you can bring some festive decorations with this artificial mini Christmas tree. With a 2ft height, it's perfect as a tabletop Christmas tree option. And it still comes with pre-string lights and an ultra-realistic look to serve as a backdrop for your mini ornaments. The base is wrapped with a red cloth bag and a gold ribbon for a festive aesthetic.

5. Best for Large Spaces: Birch Lane Dunhill Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree, $1,080

This fir tree is pre-strung with 1,200 dual-color lights that change from warm white to multicolor. The tree comes with a pedal button conductor to change the light's color and functions. The base is 7-inches wide. It's a tree for larger spaces. The tree's height is 10ft, so it's ideal for placing it by the center of a staircase or an entryway with high ceilings. Despite its massive size, the tree is easy to assemble; it comes with pre-attached hinged branches for a quick setup.

This artificial tree includes fake snow and comes with pre-strung lights for those looking to turn their living room into a winter wonderland. With over 1,346 branch trips, this tree looks more prominent and fuller than it seems once all the branches are fluffed. The result is a realistic-looking tree with enough snow-covered branches to still let some green shine.

No real-life Christmas tree is perfect. This tree features Feel Real® branch tip technology, creating a tree with remarkable realism. The soft-bend branches of this Frasier Christmas tree make it look like an authentic tree out in the wild. It comes pre-strung with over 850 multi-colored lights for easy assembly.

Dazzle everyone with this pre-lit artificial Christmas tree with multi-colored lights. The flash mode features 11 light functions, including quick multicolor flash, multicolor and white changing flash, and slow fade. The tree has pre-hung branches that fall to their designated place and closes up for easy storage. And the branches feature two colors to make the tree more realistic from every view.

If you don't want to lose time and effort looking for the right ornaments and decorations for your tree, this pre-decorated option is for you. The KI store Christmas Tree comes in three different styles with tons of decorations for a full tree. The box has clear pictorial instructions and decoration steps to copy this look at home.

If you want a different or modern-looking Christmas tree, an all-white tree, like this glittery option, can be just as festive. It comes with a matching white stand and pre-strung clear/white lights. Best of all, this tree arrives in three separate pieces for easy assembly. Some branch tips have sparkling silver glitter for a unique festive look.