15 Outdoor Holiday Decorations Guaranteed to Make You the Best-Looking House on the Block

From placing a festive wreath on your front door to lighting up your walkway with snowflakes, decorating your home can be one of the most fun holiday activities. This year we've browsed through many different kinds of decorations including classic garlands, fairy lights, and LED projectors. Each one, however, can bring all the holiday cheer right to your doorstep. Whether you're looking for minimal designs or adornments that make a bold statement, here are 15 of the best pieces of outdoor holiday decor for you to check out.

The Terrain Stargazer Northstar Pendant Light is unique and exclusive to the store. With rose gold wiring, its bendable structure can make a variety of looks. And because of its subtleness and design, you can use this light all year round.

These Twinkle Star Rain Lights display a dashing meteor shower effect. In total, each set is made with 288 LED lights.

Elegant and whimsical, this Pottery Barn Light Up LED Fairy Tree can turn any home into a winter wonderland. Available from 3 to 7 feet, its branches display a dazzling warm glow.

If you're looking for an outdoor holiday decoration that's convenient and doesn't need much maintenance, this Philips Christmas LED Motion Projector could be a great option. It has 156 effects, 10 color schemes, and a timer to keep it on for six hours.

This Peppermint Ball and Faux Holly Leaf Wreath is one decoration that can bring all the merriment right to your front door. Its colorful design will add a sweet theme to any home.

Make your walkway sparkle with these Northlight Seasonal Snowflake Marker Lawn Stakes. They come in a set of five, are easy to set up, and include seven lights in each snowflake.

This pre-lit faux pine branch from Pottery Barn is designed with 50 LED bulbs and is ultra-versatile. It's operated by batteries (that aren't included), so you can easily place them wherever you like with your existing outside decor.

At a budget-friendly price point, this string of illuminated snowflakes is simple but still super festive. Plus, you can connect it with up to five other sets to add even more holiday shine to your home.

This assortment from Birch Lane includes two trees, a pre-lit wreath, and a pre-lit garland that will add the ultimate holiday extravagance to the doorway of your home. Adorned with LED lights, each component is made with pine cones and has branch tips sprinkled with a snowy look.

Available in gold or silver, these Pottery Barn string lights are beautifully delicate and minimal. Add them to your front porch or back patio and let your home glimmer with light.

Who said presents are just for indoors? Bring the holiday cheer right to your lawn with these Home Accents Holiday Gift Boxes. They're also designed with weather-resistant fabric to help keep them looking vibrant.

These candy canes will put a sweet twist on your outside holiday decor. Place them near any of your home's walkways or driveways, and let them light up your home with cheer.

If you want a light show right in front of your home, these waterfall string lights are sure to fit the bill. With nine string drops and eight adaptive lighting modes, this holiday decoration will bring all the joy to you and your guests.

Gorgeously crafted with shades of pink, this plug-in light-up wreath from Anthropologie has a modern design that is ideal for contemporary homes. Plus, you can use it for other festivities and parties throughout the year.