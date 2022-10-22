Get a Timeless Look for Less With These 9 Pottery Barn Dupes

There's a reason everyone loves Pottery Barn — the home decor brand is known for its light, airy style that blends traditional pieces with contemporary elements. Its collection has a touch of modern farmhouse, a dash of coastal, a smidge of cottagecore, and even a little midcentury in its DNA, but it never feels staid or outdated.

Video of the Day

If there's any downside to Pottery Barn, it's that its prices aren't in everyone's budget. But that's where dupes come in. We rounded up our favorites to get the entire brand's aesthetic at more affordable prices below.

Advertisement

‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, these are our favorite budget buys.)‌

The Best Pottery Barn Dupes

This faux leather sofa might have a midcentury look, but it's a timeless piece of furniture that can complement a range of decor styles for less compared to Pottery Barn's Jake Leather Sofa. The upholstery is stain-resistant, but the cushions also have removable covers in case you need to do a little light cleaning.

Advertisement

Large wall-hanging mirrors are a helpful trick for making a space feel bigger and brighter. But when they have an elegant shape (and are more affordable than Pottery Barn's Capital Arched Mirror) like this pick, they're also a beautiful piece of wall decor.

Though Pottery Barn might be best known for its bright and airy aesthetic that's filled with light neutrals, it's not afraid of a little color with pieces like its Alcott Upholstered Dining Chairs that come in pink and green velvet. These lookalike velvet chairs also provide that perfect pop of color in a dining room.

Advertisement

A farmhouse-style quilt in a pastel hue (this one comes in four color options!) is a perfect Belgian Flax Linen Floral Stitch Quilt dupe and spring or summer bedding option — or you can use it layered up in the winter. Plus, this 100% cotton quilt comes with a set of two shams to complete the look.

If you need a little extra storage for bedding, towels, or throws, this Tava Handwoven Rattan Basket With Hoop Handles dupe adds a lovely earthy touch to any room. We love the modern silhouette of this basket, which has cool and convenient cutout handles.

Advertisement

The wood-metal combo of this coffee table is quintessential modern farmhouse style — it's part rustic and part industrial. In addition to being hundreds of dollars cheaper than the Malcolm Rectangular Coffee Table, we love that the tabletop is water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about water rings if you forget to use a coaster.

Pottery Barn's Farmhouse Canopy Bed is one of its most popular items, but you can get this dupe at less than half the price. Though the canopy bed has a rustic wood finish, it has very clean, boxy lines that keep it quite modern.

Advertisement

There are two things we love about this storage ottoman, on top of it being a great dupe for the Lorraine Tufted Round Storage Ottoman. Firstly, its round shape and tufted cushion keep in tune with Pottery Barn's traditional aesthetic. And secondly, it's a storage ottoman, so you can tuck away throw blankets, books, or toys inside.

This is a striking midcentury take on a traditional chandelier that looks just like the Rusty 5-Light Metal Chandelier. We love the combination of matte black with brass for that perfect modern touch.