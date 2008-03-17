How to Find Discontinued Pottery Barn Items

Image Credit: Todd Oren/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Because Pottery Barn frequently changes the styles and colors of its offerings, you may fall in love with an item that ends up out of stock or discontinued before you can buy it. However, there's still a chance that you can find the specific product you're looking for, or one like it, by expanding your search. Before you despair, check out the following online and in-person sources for discontinued Pottery Barn items.

Outlet Stores

While some Pottery Barn shops may offer a discount on recently discontinued items, they may not carry the specific items that you seek. Pottery Barn outlet stores offer a better chance at finding an abundance of discontinued offerings -- all at the same location. Outlets also provide the assurance that the merchandise sold is actual Pottery Barn material, not knockoffs. These stores may also offer scratch-and-dent items for discounted prices. Items from both Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids are available at the chain's outlet locations.

To find a Pottery Barn outlet near you, visit the store locator. Scroll down to the "Find a Store" section and, in the right-most dropdown menu, select "Outlet Stores."

As of 2022, there are 19 Pottery Barn outlet stores in 14 states.

Local Listings

Local online classified ads — on sites like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and Nextdoor — are another good place to look for discontinued Pottery Barn merchandise. Search for "Pottery Barn" plus the type of product you're seeking (ex: "bedding," "rug") for a general search. If there's a specific item you're hoping to find, look up its name on the Pottery Barn website, or call customer service for help finding the exact product name.

In addition to browsing for-sale listings, you can also post in "wanted" sections when applicable, describing and naming the exact Pottery Barn item you seek in good condition. If anyone responds to your listing, ask to see photos to ensure the item is in good condition before purchasing.

Replacement-Piece Resellers

Some online retailers specializing in individual dinnerware pieces, like Replacements, Ltd., carry discontinued Pottery Barn dishes and kitchen items. Search through the site's online database for a specific pattern name. Photos are available for some patterns to ensure a match. If the reseller does not have any of the items you need in stock, they may be able to notify you if those pieces come in.

Flea Markets

In-person second-hand retailers like flea markets, consignment shops, and thrift stores may carry Pottery Barn pieces from time to time. You can also try your luck at estate and yard sales. To save time, call resale shops before you visit and ask whether they may have Pottery Barn pieces in stock.

Online Auction Sites

One more place you can look for discontinued Pottery Barn pieces is on auction sites like eBay. Narrow your search to items with detailed descriptions and at least several photos to determine the condition of a piece you're considering. In many cases, a seller will answer specific questions if you post on the item listing. Check the seller's feedback rating as well to help ensure a satisfactory transaction. Sellers with poor feedback may not provide accurate details or ship items quickly.