The Must-Visit Cities for Antique and Estate Sale Fans

For some people, traveling is all about sightseeing. For others, it might be about food and drink. And for others still, it's all about shopping. And some of the most die-hard shoppers out there are antique hunters!

Advertisement

If you're looking to take a domestic trip to peruse antique malls and boutiques, home brand Joybird has a full list of suggestions to tickle your fancy. The company has determined the best cities in the United States for antiquing — and some of the results might surprise you.

To create the list, Joybird investigated six criteria. These include the average rating of antique stores (out of five stars), the average price level of antique stores, and the number of antique stores per 100,000 residents — plus the number of flea markets per 100,000 residents, used/vintage/consignment stores per 100,000 residents, and estate sales per 100,000 residents. Combining these benchmarks, Joybird scored each U.S. city out of a maximum 50 points.

The results are a fascinating blend of smaller cities and major metropolises — but not always the ones that first come to mind! Check out Joybird's list of the 10 best U.S. cities for antiquing below, and find the full list of the top 20 here.

10. Sacramento, CA: 30.1

The average antique costs just $1.97 in Sacramento!

9. Miami, FL: 30.9

Miami has around 81 used/vintage/consignment stores per 100,000 residents.

8. Arlington, TX: 31.4

Tucked between Dallas and Fort Worth, this Texan city has both low prices ($1.82 on average) and a high number of estate sales (approximately 30 per 100,000 residents).

7. Kansas City, MO: 31.6

Kansas City might be best known for its barbecue, but don't miss its ample antiquing opportunities — there are around 63 used/vintage consignment stores and roughly 41 antique stores per 100,000 people.

Advertisement

6. Mesa, AZ: 32.9

The average star rating of antique stores in Mesa is 4.25, indicating there are quite a few high-quality boutiques in town.

5. Minneapolis, MN: 34.7

With 72.73 used/vintage/consignment stores, 52.87 antique stores, and 9.93 estate sales per 100,000 residents, there's something for everyone in Minneapolis.

4. Tampa, FL: 38.5

Tampa is another well-rounded antiquing city, with 84.15 used/vintage/consignment stores, 55.69 antique stores, and 22.08 estate sales per 100,000 residents

3. Atlanta, GA: 39.6

If estate sales are your thing, Atlanta has you covered. There are 25.17 per 100,000 residents!

2. Oakland, CA: 39.7

Oakland should be the top travel destination for antique shoppers who love flea markets: there are 14.36 per 100,000 residents.

1. Long Beach, CA: 42.8

Antique stores in Long Beach have an average rating of 4.24, and their goods have an average price of $1.96. You're all but guaranteed to find a good deal on antiques here!