The Best Places to Shop for Traditional Furniture and Decor

There's nothing that makes you feel at home quite like traditional style decor. It's a style not about wow-factor or statement pieces, but about comfort and livability. With roots in 19th century Europe, this French- and English-inspired style is elegant but simple. This style leans neutral, favoring woods to metals and simple designs to overly complex.

Looking to add some traditional design elements to your space? These 10 stores are ready to help you create your dream traditional home.

Frontgate makes furniture "you'll love to live in." Getting to the root of traditional design, their pieces are about making a space feel like home. Their exclusive designs are detailed and well-crafted, with pieces you won't find anywhere else. Whether you're looking for living room decor or the piece that will help bring your entryway aesthetic into the rest of your traditional home, you'll find what you need (or, at the least, something traditionally inspiring) at Frontgate.

A home furnishing and decor mecca, West Elm has pieces that satisfy a variety of home designers' needs. When it comes to traditional pieces, the retailer offers a plethora of pieces that speak to the traditional aesthetic. Their dark wood dining tables, which pair best with matching dining chairs that favor comfort over intricacy, bring warmth to any dining room.

This retail giant has just about everything you might need for your traditional home, from furniture to decor to wallpaper. You can grab your bigger pieces here to save some money (hello free shipping!) or use Wayfair as the finishing touch for your home, grabbing those last decorative pieces that make a home homey. For a nice yet subtle pop of color, we recommend checking out their huge selection of rugs or affordable accent chairs.

This Los Angeles-based home design company travels the world to find and source the best pieces for their store. While the company is not in name traditional, their neutral pallets, dark woods, and general warmth speak to that traditional aesthetic. Here you can find more modern takes and twists on those favorite traditional pieces. This chandelier, one of our favorite pieces from the brand, speaks to the French inspiration we find in traditional style.

Valyōu noticed a problem with the home decor industry: there were plenty of beautiful pieces, but for many, they were out of reach of shipping, location, or price. So, they set out to change it. The brand now makes their own eye-catching, quality furniture set at fair prices. When shopping for your traditional living room, we recommend Valyōu for their selection of neutral, cozy sofas. Their Australian Sofa makes it possible for your small space to feel homey, while their Feathers Sofa six-seater is perfect for a larger home and family (with easy-to-wash upholstery).

For traditionalists who seek a pop of color, there's Serena & Lily. The company's "designs blend classic influences with modern lines; eclectic inspiration with great American style," offering a more personalized take on the traditional style. Their furniture is sunny and practical, making any home a touch warmer.

In the past several years, Target has stepped up its decor and furniture game and solidified itself as a one-stop shop for all things home. We love their huge selection and affordability, and never worry we're sacrificing quality for the price. When looking for the perfect traditional piece for your home, filter the material to wood and explore everything from coffee tables to accent pieces.

Soho Home caters to "relaxed everyday living." They carry handcrafted furniture and breathtaking textiles, and their materials lean natural. We love that their colors tend to lean neutral, allowing other accents to bring color to the room, and that their pieces don't sacrifice comfort for style. The Malina Cane Back Arm Chair is the perfect finishing touch for a home office or, if bought as a set, a great way to ensure no one wants to leave your dinner party.

Started in 1934, Scully & Scully has always been about finding beautiful, quality classic furniture (the kind you'll have forever and pass down for generations). The brand carries "a wide variety of handcrafted English and American furniture in traditional woods such as mahogany and elm" as well as eye-catching dinnerware. The brand is on the pricier side, but the pieces are high quality, which their nearly 100 years in business speaks to. To spruce up your entryway, we recommend one of their detailed mirrors.

Founded in the Pacific Northwest in 2011, Rove Concepts has continued their mission of connecting design with those who seek it. The brand shows how traditional style can be modernized, adding a touch of luxury and uniqueness to more classic pieces. Speaking to traditional design, you can find bed frames that match nightstands which match dressers with their Asher collection. Though, we might opt for the Charlotte Storage Bed given the functionality and tufted headboard.