20 High-Design Amazon Finds for the Perfect Holiday Home

There's nothing quite like the high of finding your favorite look for less. And even more joy-inducing is the addition of Prime two-day shipping and the ease of shopping on Amazon. After carefully curating a list of the site's most epic luxury home finds, we figured it was time to dedicate a roundup specifically to high-design holiday must-haves. From elegant glassware to cashmere throws, here are 20 of the most elevated Amazon finds that'll make the most wonderful time of the year all the more special.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Is there anything classier than drinking from a goblet? We think not. Plus, this shade of green is everything.

Advertisement

Lenox always pulls through with high-end holiday glassware and dinnerware. Score this collection in various drinkware styles, from champagne flutes to water glasses.

Advertisement

This neutral gauze table runner feels like an elevated take on burlap.

Advertisement

Use these year-round with a rotation of seasonal foliage.

Advertisement

This hearty wool blanket has the change of seasons written all over it. And we can't believe it's under $100.

Advertisement

This wooden beaded garland is a modern take on classic holiday decor.

Advertisement

Glass candlestick holders automatically crank up your tablescape 10 notches.

Advertisement

We love the imperfect look of these essential oil votives.

Ombre green tapers for the win.

These crystal-inspired candlesticks look like they're straight out of a vintage store.

These linen pillow covers are polished yet relaxed.

Spoil yourself with this little piece of luxury. But beware: Everyone in the household will be fighting over who gets to use it next.

NEST makes some of our most favorite holiday fragrances. And the packaging always hits the mark.

These look like you'd find them in Restoration Hardware's ultra-upscale holiday collection.

This gorgeous wreath will take you from autumn right into winter.

Opt for an industrial-inspired tablescape with these lanterns lining the center.

This garland can be hung, wrapped, laid, or strung absolutely anywhere and it will look magical.

The gorgeous green glass vessel makes the combo of Siberian fir needles, cedarwood, and sandalwood all the more festive.

One of our favorite holiday looks is decorating with vintage-inspired ornaments. Kurt Adler has the best of the best.

Votivo's Red Currant Candle is one of our favorite candles of all time, and the holiday packaging makes it even more special.