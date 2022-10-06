20 High-Design Amazon Finds for the Perfect Holiday Home

By Erin Lassner October 6, 2022
There's nothing quite like the high of finding your favorite look for less. And even more joy-inducing is the addition of Prime two-day shipping and the ease of shopping on Amazon. After carefully curating a list of the site's most epic luxury home finds, we figured it was time to dedicate a roundup specifically to high-design holiday must-haves. From elegant glassware to cashmere throws, here are 20 of the most elevated Amazon finds that'll make the most wonderful time of the year all the more special.

1. Bandesun Beads Goblet Glass (set of 6), $39.98

Is there anything classier than drinking from a goblet? We think not. Plus, this shade of green is everything.

2. Lenox Holiday Wine Glasses (set of 4), $49.60

Lenox always pulls through with high-end holiday glassware and dinnerware. Score this collection in various drinkware styles, from champagne flutes to water glasses.

3. Your Magic Moment Gauze Table Runner, $15.99

This neutral gauze table runner feels like an elevated take on burlap.

4. PaoriPets Flowers Vases (set of 10), $17.99

Use these year-round with a rotation of seasonal foliage.

5. Hahawooi Merino Wool Throw, $85.99

This hearty wool blanket has the change of seasons written all over it. And we can't believe it's under $100.

6. Sage in Thyme Wooden Beaded Garland, $15.99

This wooden beaded garland is a modern take on classic holiday decor.

7. Letine Glass Candlestick Holders (set of 12), $24.99

Glass candlestick holders automatically crank up your tablescape 10 notches.

8. Aroma Naturals Essential Oil Votive Candles (set of 6), $10.67

We love the imperfect look of these essential oil votives.

9. Sense Island Colored Taper Candle Sticks (set of 4), $13.55

Ombre green tapers for the win.

10. Enjinkail Glass Taper Candle Holders (set of 3), $22.98

These crystal-inspired candlesticks look like they're straight out of a vintage store.

11. Atlinia Linen Fringed Cushion Cover (20"x20"), $16.91

These linen pillow covers are polished yet relaxed.

12. EP Mode 100% Pure Cashmere Throw, $199.90

Spoil yourself with this little piece of luxury. But beware: Everyone in the household will be fighting over who gets to use it next.

13. NEST Holiday Reed Diffuser, $58

NEST makes some of our most favorite holiday fragrances. And the packaging always hits the mark.

14. LED Tabletop Birch Trees (set of 2), $24.99

These look like you'd find them in Restoration Hardware's ultra-upscale holiday collection.

15. The Wreath Depot Appalachia Berry Silk Wreath, $74.13

This gorgeous wreath will take you from autumn right into winter.

16. Decorkey Battery Operated LED Table Lanterns (set of 2), $25.99

Opt for an industrial-inspired tablescape with these lanterns lining the center.

17. Philipous Garland With Fairy Lights, $13.98

This garland can be hung, wrapped, laid, or strung absolutely anywhere and it will look magical.

18. Thymes Petite Frasier Fir Reed Diffuser, $44

The gorgeous green glass vessel makes the combo of Siberian fir needles, cedarwood, and sandalwood all the more festive.

19. Kurt Adler Early Years Mini Glass Ornaments (set of 24), $37.56

One of our favorite holiday looks is decorating with vintage-inspired ornaments. Kurt Adler has the best of the best.

20. Votivo Red Currant Holiday Candle, $38

Votivo's Red Currant Candle is one of our favorite candles of all time, and the holiday packaging makes it even more special.

