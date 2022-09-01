15 High-Design Walmart Decor Finds That Everyone Needs Immediately

By Erin Lassner September 1, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Walmart may have a never-ending collection of vacuums, school supplies, and snacks, but if you look hard enough, you'll find a goldmine of high-design furniture, decor, and home accessories. The best part? The prices are what we've come to expect from the self-proclaimed Supercenter. So whether you're doing a full furniture overhaul or trying to elevate your space with a few new accessories, here are 15 iconic products that you simply won't believe are from Walmart.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Natural Design Architecture Lifestyle N Natural New Zealand Sheepskin Rug (2'x3'), $44.95

See More Photos

Whether it's placed at the foot of your bed or strewn across the back of your favorite chair, a sheepskin rug is always a smart design choice. You won't find an 100% natural sheepskin rug for this price anywhere else.

Advertisement

2. Perfk Modern Mushroom Table Lamp, $50.79

See More Photos

Sold in gray, yellow, and red, this extra-sleek take on a mushroom lamp will instantly up the coolness factor of any room in your home.

Advertisement

3. Furgle Noguchi Coffee Table, $449.99

See More Photos

This thick tempered glass coffee table is sculptural, modern, and elegant. It's sold with this natural wood base in addition to a light walnut and solid black option.

Advertisement

4. Papaba Faux Leather Tray, $7.69-$9.98

See More Photos

You can never have too many catchalls. Whether you're looking for jewelry storage or a convenient spot to place your keys upon entry, these vegan leather trays will do the trick. Plus, they closely resemble the $650 Hermés Change Trays.

Advertisement

5. Ztoo Wooden Candlestick Holders, $7.59-$9.09

See More Photos

Candlesticks are an instant refresh for your shelf, mantel, dining table, or anywhere in between. These particular ones are made of lightweight yet durable hardware and feature a timeless silhouette.

Advertisement

6. Airi Merino Wool Throw, $80

See More Photos

This is one of our all-time favorite dupes for the Hermés's iconic Avalon Throw Blanket, which retails at $1,625.

Advertisement

7. JoyJolt Colored Stemless Wine Glasses (set of 6), $28.95

See More Photos

Colorful wine glasses are a trend that has surely stuck around, so now is as good a time as any to score the look for less.

Advertisement

8. D-Groee Plush Knot Ball Pillow, $15.99-$19.99

See More Photos

Icelandic product designer Ragnheiður Ösp Sigurðardóttir developed the iconic Knot Pillow in 2011, and if the original isn't feasible, these colorful Sigurðardóttir-inspired models ring up at a much happier price point.

9. BingoPaw End Table With Pet Crate and Bed, $86.91

See More Photos

Modern pet furniture never goes out of style. This three-in-one contraption is a winner in both the design and price department.

10. Baoblaze Modern Ceramic White Vase, $16.17

See More Photos

Select from a wide variety of these cool and current stark white vases that double as pieces of art.

11. Steve Silver Co. Lima Top Grain Leather Sling Chair, $394.93

See More Photos

This solid wood and top grain leather sling chair is beautiful, comfortable, and somehow under $400.

12. Baoblaze Rattan Hand-Woven Basket Serving Tray, $14.49

See More Photos

Rattan trays are one of the most versatile home accessories. Serve food, display perfume, fill it with your favorite knick-knacks ... the options are endless.

13. Staffora Furniture Bedlington Bouclé Curved Sectional, $2,499.99

See More Photos

High-design is an understatement when it comes to this curved bouclé masterpiece.

14. Meridian Furniture Liam Bouclé Accent Chair, $453.95

See More Photos

Ever since CB2's Gwyneth Bouclé Chair took the internet by storm, we have been on the endless mission to find the very best looks for less.

15. BingoPaw Elevated Pet Bed, $59.91

See More Photos

PSA: Pets deserve chic furniture just as much as the rest of us.

amazon high-design dupes
37 Affordable Amazon Dupes for High-Design Decor and Furniture
by Pauline Lacsamana
high design amazon finds
14 High-Design Amazon Decor Finds That Only Look Expensive
by Sharon Brandwein
living room
The 20 Best Sofas and Sectionals From Walmart
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy