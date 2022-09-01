15 High-Design Walmart Decor Finds That Everyone Needs Immediately

Walmart may have a never-ending collection of vacuums, school supplies, and snacks, but if you look hard enough, you'll find a goldmine of high-design furniture, decor, and home accessories. The best part? The prices are what we've come to expect from the self-proclaimed Supercenter. So whether you're doing a full furniture overhaul or trying to elevate your space with a few new accessories, here are 15 iconic products that you simply won't believe are from Walmart.

Whether it's placed at the foot of your bed or strewn across the back of your favorite chair, a sheepskin rug is always a smart design choice. You won't find an 100% natural sheepskin rug for this price anywhere else.

Sold in gray, yellow, and red, this extra-sleek take on a mushroom lamp will instantly up the coolness factor of any room in your home.

This thick tempered glass coffee table is sculptural, modern, and elegant. It's sold with this natural wood base in addition to a light walnut and solid black option.

You can never have too many catchalls. Whether you're looking for jewelry storage or a convenient spot to place your keys upon entry, these vegan leather trays will do the trick. Plus, they closely resemble the $650 Hermés Change Trays.

Candlesticks are an instant refresh for your shelf, mantel, dining table, or anywhere in between. These particular ones are made of lightweight yet durable hardware and feature a timeless silhouette.

This is one of our all-time favorite dupes for the Hermés's iconic Avalon Throw Blanket, which retails at $1,625.

Colorful wine glasses are a trend that has surely stuck around, so now is as good a time as any to score the look for less.

Icelandic product designer Ragnheiður Ösp Sigurðardóttir developed the iconic Knot Pillow in 2011, and if the original isn't feasible, these colorful Sigurðardóttir-inspired models ring up at a much happier price point.

Modern pet furniture never goes out of style. This three-in-one contraption is a winner in both the design and price department.

Select from a wide variety of these cool and current stark white vases that double as pieces of art.

This solid wood and top grain leather sling chair is beautiful, comfortable, and somehow under $400.

Rattan trays are one of the most versatile home accessories. Serve food, display perfume, fill it with your favorite knick-knacks ... the options are endless.

High-design is an understatement when it comes to this curved bouclé masterpiece.

Ever since CB2's Gwyneth Bouclé Chair took the internet by storm, we have been on the endless mission to find the very best looks for less.

PSA: Pets deserve chic furniture just as much as the rest of us.