Walmart's Most Insane Labor Day Deals Ever

By Erin Lassner September 1, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

They don't call Walmart a supercenter for nothing. And with the crazy sales running this Labor Day weekend and the days leading up to it, we are deeming it the super-duper-center.

Advertisement

Walmart is already a haven of savings, but trust us — you have ​never​ experienced sales like this before. Keep scrolling for the 25 best deals we've ever seen. From outdoor furniture to cookware, it's time to shop till you drop.

1. Costway Outdoor Rattan Sofa Set (3-piece set), $599.99 $279.99

2. UBesGoo Luggage Set (3-piece set), $299.99 $132.99

3. Lychee Silicone Kitchen Utensil Set (13-piece set), $67.99 $26.99

4. Medify Air MA-25 Air Purifier (set of 2), $498 $294.99

5. Homeavale Tanglis Channel Tufted Convert-a-Couch Sofa Sleeper, $799.99 $354.79

6. iHome AutoVac Nova Robot Vacuum and Mop, $599 $269

Advertisement

7. DHP Cooper Sofa, Gray Velvet, $350 $240

8. Eureka MaxSwivel Deluxe Multi-Surface Vacuum, $129 $59

9. Costway Patio Umbrella, $159.99 $59.99

10. Mayview Loveseat, $498.99 $330

11. Uhomepro Metal Platform Bed Frame (Queen), $359.98 $179.99

12. Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $149 $90.06

Advertisement

13. Costway Rattan Patio Furniture Set (4-piece set), $499.99 $269.99

14. HomCom Multi-Level Modern Design Home Office Desk, $372.99 $203.99

15. PawHut Natural Rattan Cat House, $161.99 $69.99

16. Mainstays Vermilion Ceramic Cookware Set (10-piece set), $99 $49.97

17. Uhomepro Platform Bed Frame with Headboard and Footboard (Twin), $399.99 $209.99

18. Belham Living Wall Locking Mirrored Jewelry Armoire, $219 $99

Advertisement

19. Bambusi Bamboo Cheese Board with Cutlery Set, $69.99 $28.65

20. Gymax Cushioned Reclining Rattan, $399.99 $199.99

21. Ktaxon Outdoor Rattan Patio Furniture Set, $275.14 $138.99

22. Costway Folding Table Bench Set, $299.99 $169.99

23. Lenovo Flex Touchscreen Intel Celeron Chromebook, $279 $179

24. Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Set (12-piece set), $300 $159.99

Advertisement

25. Stakmore Hardwood Traditional Expanding Table, $380 $245.84

Advertisement

Erin Lassner

Erin Lassner

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy