Shop These Unbeatable Deals From Walmart's Surplus Inventory

Between supply chain uncertainty and companies accounting for post-lockdown consumption, major retailers are left with a surplus of goods. The good news for consumers? Excess inventory means slashed prices on bestselling products. We saw this just last month with Target, and are now spotting exceptionally high discounts across all of Walmart's categories. Keep scrolling for 12 of the top deals we're currently shopping, and be sure to scope out the thousands of additional sales for yourself.
Video of the Day