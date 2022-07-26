Shop These Unbeatable Deals From Walmart's Surplus Inventory

By Erin Lassner July 26, 2022
Between supply chain uncertainty and companies accounting for post-lockdown consumption, major retailers are left with a surplus of goods. The good news for consumers? Excess inventory means slashed prices on bestselling products. We saw this just last month with Target, and are now spotting exceptionally high discounts across all of Walmart's categories. Keep scrolling for 12 of the top deals we're currently shopping, and be sure to scope out the thousands of additional sales for yourself.

Vacuums

1. Aposen Handheld Vacuum, $69.52 $29.88

2. Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $496.99 $126.87

3. Onson 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for Pet Hair, $329.99 $119.99

Kitchen

1. Elemore Home 15 Knife Block Set, $69.99 $32.99

2. GPED Automatic Touch Screen Food Vacuum Sealer Machine, $129.99 $46.99

3. Singles Stainless Steel Dish Drying Rack, $46.99 $22.99

Furniture

1. Hommpa C Shape Metal Side Table, $66.59 $27.99

2. Mr. Kate Winston Sofa, $499 $225

3. Homfa Storage Chest, $247.98 $123.99

Outdoor

1. KingSo Foldable Fire Pit, $89.99 $35.99

2. Zimtown PE Rattan 4-Piece Conversation Sofa Set, $338.99 $189.99

3. ZenStyle Zero Gravity Adjustable Lounge Chairs (set of 2), $159.99 $95.48

