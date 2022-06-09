Target's Surprise Inventory Clearout Sale Is Happening Right Now

By Erin Lassner June 9, 2022
Summer is rapidly approaching, and in preparation for the new slew of inventory, Target has just made a major announcement. The retailer will be temporarily cutting prices in order to clean out all unpurchased products before the new season, and we can't wait to jump on this money-saving opportunity. Take advantage of these unexpected deals on everything from electronics and cookware to furniture and clothing. Keep scrolling for the 15 best home and lifestyle products to score for cheap right now.

Items 40-60% Off

1. Sony ZX Series Wired On Ear Headphones, $24.99 $9.99

2. PowerXL Single Basket Air Fryer, $119.99 $59.99

3. Brightroom 2-Shelf Organizer, $50 $25

4. Ecovacs Multi-Surface Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $279.99 $149.99

5. Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $169.99 $99.99

6. Cuisinart Advantage 11-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set, $119.99 $71.99

7. Google Nest Hub Smart Display (2nd Generation), $99.99 $59.99

8. CorningWare 4-Quart Cast Aluminum Braiser With Lid, $74.99 $41.24

Items 20-40% Off

9. Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation), $49 $29.99

10. Tovolo Comfort Grip Knife Set, $39.99 $25.99

11. Opalhouse Southport Patio Egg Chair, $550 $385

12. VIZIO V-Series 58" 4K LED Smart TV, $559.99 $399.99

13. Schmidt Brothers Cutlery Carbon 7-Piece Knife Block Set, $259.99 $194.99

14. Apple AirPods Pro, $249.99 $199.99

15. Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $249 $199

