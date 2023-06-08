Drew Barrymore Turned Her Bedroom’s Walk-in Closet Into a Completely Different Space

By Jun 8, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story. Learn more about our affiliate and product review process here.
Image Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/GettyImages

Most people use their walk-in closets for clothing storage. Drew Barrymore, however, is not most people. (Though, Barrymore's messy bedroom is peak relatable.)

Advertisement

The actress and TV host has transformed a small walk-in closet in her Manhattan apartment into an intimate meditation room, as revealed in a recent New York Magazine profile.

Video of the Day

The walls are not only lined with flamingo wallpaper, but also pages and pages of journal entries, as well as sticky notes with aphorisms and affirmations. Much of the writing reflects the Jungian concept of the shadow, which is "everything we don't want to be but fear we are," according to the article. Barrymore notes that it's something she regularly works on with her therapist.

Advertisement

"Every single New Yorker seeing this is immediately envious of and appalled by this use of precious closet space," wrote one commenter on the Instagram post sharing the article.

Barrymore, of course, likely has more than enough space for storage — she combined two units in her building to create a duplex. (Remember last summer's viral video of Barrymore discovering a hidden window in her apartment? That's from this project!) And hey, if you have the space, might as well use it!

drew barrymore on white swivel chair
Drew Barrymore Just Launched the Most Perfect Bouclé Chair for Under $300
by Erin Lassner
Drew Barrymore in a white top with black pants sitting on a wooden counter and holding a patterned mug.
7 New Products From Drew Barrymore's Walmart Collection You Need in Your Kitchen
by Emma Taubenfeld

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Notice