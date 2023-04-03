Drew Barrymore Just Launched the Most Perfect Bouclé Chair for Under $300

It's pretty impossible not to adore Drew Barrymore. It's also pretty hard not to love her kitchenware brand Beautiful. And as of today, the brand is no longer just focused on cute and practical cookware and appliances. Barrymore just dropped her first piece of furniture: the Drew Chair, an absolutely swoon-worthy white bouclé swivel chair. The best part? It's only $300 at Walmart.

It's giving us all the vibes of CB2's viral Gwyneth Bouclé Chair for a fraction of the price. Like, we couldn't be any more obsessed even if we tried. Plus, it comes with three plush accent pillows for extra comfort and style.

This equal parts cozy and luxe living room addition is the first of many furniture launches for Beautiful. Over the next few months, the brand will continue to roll out its home offerings across different rooms with a variety of accessible, trend-forward products. Simply put, our wallets are ready.

