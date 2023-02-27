7 New Products From Drew Barrymore's Walmart Collection You Need in Your Kitchen

We all know Drew Barrymore is a queen on our television screens, but it may be lesser known that she's a star in the kitchen too. The actress has an appropriately named kitchen line with Walmart called 'Beautiful' and the collaboration has been a hit ever since its launch in 2021. Lucky for us, a few new kitchen gadgets have dropped, plus some original tools are now available in a springtime hue — just in time for flower season.
Popular items like the stand mixer and coffee brewer now come in a dusty shade of lavender that will add a little color to any kitchen without being too overpowering. The collection also features new appliances like a popcorn maker and ice cream machine for cozy nights in when you're looking for something to munch on.
Video of the Day
With so many new products to choose from, we rounded up a few of our favorites below, but you can shop the full collection here.