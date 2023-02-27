7 New Products From Drew Barrymore's Walmart Collection You Need in Your Kitchen

By February 27, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

We all know Drew Barrymore is a queen on our television screens, but it may be lesser known that she's a star in the kitchen too. The actress has an appropriately named kitchen line with Walmart called 'Beautiful' and the collaboration has been a hit ever since its launch in 2021. Lucky for us, a few new kitchen gadgets have dropped, plus some original tools are now available in a springtime hue — just in time for flower season.

Advertisement

Popular items like the stand mixer and coffee brewer now come in a dusty shade of lavender that will add a little color to any kitchen without being too overpowering. The collection also features new appliances like a popcorn maker and ice cream machine for cozy nights in when you're looking for something to munch on.

Video of the Day

With so many new products to choose from, we rounded up a few of our favorites below, but you can shop the full collection here.

Advertisement

1. Beautiful Hot Air Popcorn Maker, $29.57

2. Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Expandable Skillet, $59

3. Beautiful Lightweight & Powerful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $99

4. Beautiful Ceramic Non-Stick Sauté Pan, $59

5. Beautiful Electric Gooseneck Kettle, $33.39

6. Beautiful Programmable Touch-Screen Coffee Maker, $59.97

7. Beautiful Ice Cream Maker with TouchActivated Display, $49.97

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy