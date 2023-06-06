John Legend's New Etsy Collab Gives Off Warm, Relaxing Vibes

The talents of John Legend seem to know no bounds. He's an EGOT winner, an incredibly talented musician and vocalist, and his style is, dare we say, impeccable. Now, anyone looking to bring a taste of Legend's effortless sophistication and fashion sense into their own home can.

Legend has recently partnered with Etsy on a limited-edition home decor and lifestyle collection that includes furniture, clothing, textiles, pet accessories, and more. He worked specifically with Black, historically underrepresented, and women artists on the e-commerce platform to co-design a collection of pieces that evoke warmth and relaxation — featuring earth-toned ceramics and planters, a beautiful oak vinyl storage unit, and baskets woven by members of the historic Gullah basket weavers community.

"I love Etsy because it gives a platform to so many creative and diverse makers who pour their heart and soul into their work," Legend says in a press release. "Getting to collaborate with these talented artists was such a special experience, because the finished products tell a story about the people who made them."

Whether you're looking to add a few decor pieces to your home this summer, are searching for the perfect Father's Day gift, or are wanting to spoil your favorite four-legged friend, you're bound to find something in Legend's collection. Everything is available on Etsy now, and we've picked a few of our favorites from the collection below. Happy shopping!

This speckled, minimal catchall tray would look beautiful on a dresser in the bedroom, or on an entryway table.

This pillow cover is hand dyed and stamped in India, and includes an oatmeal-colored linen background and gold zipper detail.

These stunning green and black ceramic mugs are highly unique. Each mug will be slightly different, since they are handmade in the U.K. In addition to the green and black color shown here, they are also available in peach and mustard yellow.

This beautifully crafted record player stand is made of solid oak wood, and includes ample space for storing your vinyl collection. This stylish piece of furniture will no doubt be a fantastic focal point in any room.

This modern, natural wood planter is sure to turn heads. The gorgeous curved details and the added height at the bottom will make your plants appear larger — perfect for anyone looking to make their indoor plants shine a little brighter.

This incredibly special heirloom basket is handwoven in the grass basket weaving tradition of the Gullah community in South Carolina.

